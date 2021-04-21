Visual novel Dull Grey gets May release date and Vita support

by SquallSnake on April 21, 2021
Playstation 4
9
0
Dull Grey will be released on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation Vita on May 5th for $4.99.

Dull Grey is a visual novel about growing up. It tells about mother and son, free will, and the search for happiness among foggy mountains and grey pipes.

You will be making one and the same choice again and again deciding who the son should become – a lamplighter or a tallyman. At first it may seem that the situation leaves you no choice at all. But don’t jump to conclusions, take a moment to think it over and then, perhaps, you’ll see your story in full color.
 
Key features:
-The drama of everyday life shown against the background of a retro-futuristic world controlled by the Progress-program
-An unusual mechanic of a single choice leading to different game endings
-A visual style tracing back to Soviet graphics of the 20s
-Inspired by the worlds of Strugatsky brothers, Dostoevsky’s works and Tarkovsky’s movies

