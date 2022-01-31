Vigor Chronicles: Perseverance, New Encounter Map and Story

by SquallSnake on January 31, 2022
Playstation 4
Vigor Chronicles Perseverance
Bohemia Interactive announced Vigor Chronicles: Perseverance, a new chapter in a series of chronicles that give players insight into the stories of characters in the Outlanders universe. The new update which will be released on February 2nd, 2022 is introducing a brand new story to listen and follow, a new Encounter map, a new consumable in the form of an Improvised Mine, the new Remy M870 shotgun, shotgun, and rifle reworks, and various quality of life changes. 

Through the new update, Bohemia is following the path set with Vigor Chronicles: Vengeance. That means, each Season’s story and lore will be reflected in the name. This time, the story is more down to earth and subtle, leaving hints and clues to connect it with the previous story. All these stories are part of a bigger puzzle that players will have to slowly piece together.

Unfold the Chronicles and show perseverance in adversity! Listen to the tale of Freyja and dive deep into her search for a new home. Explore a story of hardships, heritage, and hope. The church is waiting for you…

Vikings are “coming back to life” in this Battle Pass. You can venture into the Encounters as a fur-wearing, tattooed, horn-helmet Viking equipped with shields and amazing looking backpacks. You can also collect the audio cassettes that are available in Points of Interest (POIs) in Encounters.

Chronicles: Perseverance includes:
●       Brand new Battle Pass of Chronicles: Perseverance

●       Encounter map: Kjerstin

●       Special issue weapon Remy M870
●       Improvised Mine
●       Cassette tapes and cassette player (available in POIs in Encounters)
●       Shotguns and sniper rifles rework
●       Brotherhood of Sol Pack in the platform stores

Vigor is available on Xbox, PlayStation & Nintendo Switch.

