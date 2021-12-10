Vaporum: Lockdown now available on PS and Xbox

by SquallSnake on December 10, 2021
Playstation 4
Vaporum Lockdown
Independent development studio Fatbot Games is releasing Vaporum: Lockdown, the prequel to Vaporum, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

You can check out my review of the Switch version here.

Inspired by old-school classics, Vaporum: Lockdown is a grid-based dungeon crawler RPG in an original steampunk setting. Follow the story of Ellie Teller, a scientist who struggles to survive a disastrous event that happened in the tower of Arx Vaporum.

Vaporum: Lockdown expands on everything that made the first game good. To defeat nasty enemies, you can use synergistic armor pieces and gadgets that allow you to raise your own army of underlings or to manipulate the battlefield.

Solve many kinds of puzzles and hazards, using various interactive elements, which will test both your wits and reflexes. 

Dragonborne DX

Dragonborne DX getting a physical Gameboy Color release

by SquallSnake on December 10, 2021
Incube8 Games will be publishing Dragonborne DX, developed by Spacebot Interactive, on a physical cartridge for the Nintendo Game Boy Color. The original Dragonborne gave you the opportunity to travel through the region of Argon as Kris, in search of your [...]
