Vaporum: Lockdown now available on PS and Xbox

Independent development studio Fatbot Games is releasing Vaporum: Lockdown, the prequel to Vaporum, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Inspired by old-school classics, Vaporum: Lockdown is a grid-based dungeon crawler RPG in an original steampunk setting. Follow the story of Ellie Teller, a scientist who struggles to survive a disastrous event that happened in the tower of Arx Vaporum.

Vaporum: Lockdown expands on everything that made the first game good. To defeat nasty enemies, you can use synergistic armor pieces and gadgets that allow you to raise your own army of underlings or to manipulate the battlefield.

Solve many kinds of puzzles and hazards, using various interactive elements, which will test both your wits and reflexes.