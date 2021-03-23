Vaporum: Lockdown dungeon crawls onto Switch

by SquallSnake on March 23, 2021
Switch
5
0
Contents

Vaporum: Lockdown is a grid-based dungeon crawler in an original steampunk setting, inspired by classics such as Dungeon Master and Eye of the Beholder, or the new Legend of Grimrock series. Lockdown, a prequel to critically acclaimed Vaporum, expands on everything that made the original game good.

Vaporum: Lockdown, a prequel to the critically acclaimed Vaporum expands on the previous tale in an all-new adventure. Follow Ellie Teller, a young scientist, working on teleportation research in a grand secret project — Arx Vaporum — hidden in the middle of a vast ocean. Experience the last moments of her normal day job before things go very wrong, forcing her to quickly adapt to omnipresent danger and to confront her own past.

Game Features

  • Explore an old-school grid-based dungeon crawler with modern audiovisuals and controls.
  • Forge yourself in battle with first-person combat against deadly foes with varied abilities and behaviors.
  • Improved accessibility thanks to the stop-time mode and an added-on-screen directional pad, allowing players of all abilities to better engage in combat with their own style and pace.
  • Experience an intriguing tale, following a fully voiced female protagonist.
  • Featuring a unique gadget-based RPG system with tons of customization, loads of loot, and mind-bending puzzles and hazards that will keep you plugged into this portable steampunk adventure.
  • Localized in 8 languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Polish, Japanese, and Chinese.
