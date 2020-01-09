Two more SEGA AGES titles coming later this month

by squallsnake on January 9, 2020
Switch
3
0
previous article
2D action-platformer HARDCORE MECHA coming to PlayStation 4 soon - trailer here
next article
AO Tennis 2 (Xbox One) Review
Contents

During the great arcade boon of the 1980s, two games stood apart from the rest of the pack – Shinobi and Fantasy Zone, the next set of games being added to the SEGA AGES line-up for the Nintendo Switch on January 23, 2020!

The challenging side-scrolling action title Shinobi strikes back with an AGES mode that gives a white-robed Musashi extra health and damage, and an added Melee button that lets you dispatch enemies up close and personal. And if the hordes of ZEED are proving too much of a test, difficulty and stage select options have been implemented, along with a reverse time feature.

Long before Sonic, there was an adorable sentient ship named Opa-Opa, the star of SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone! This update to the vibrant arcade hit includes a helpful Coin Stock assist feature for those not as well versed in shooters, a Time Attack mode perfect for speedrunners, extra bosses, and even the option to play as Opa-Opa’s brother, Upa-Upa!   You can also expect the usual SEGA AGES accouterments such as replays, online leaderboards, and a host of other options to make these the definitive versions you can play on the go!

About Shinobi

Ninjutsu master Joe Musashi returns in this classic side-scrolling platformer. He has been sent on a mission to single-handedly find and rescue all the children of the Oboro clan who have been kidnapped by a criminal syndicate known as ZEED. Utilize your sharp sword, shurikens, throwing knives, and even magic to defeat the enemy and free the hostages.

About Fantasy Zone

A pioneer of the “cute ’em up” genre, Fantasy Zone
tells a surprisingly bleak tale about the mighty space warrior Opa-Opa’s
journey for revenge in a pastel-colored world. Defeat enemies to
collect coins and power up Opa-Opa in order to rescue the world of Fantasy Zone in this exciting classic!
Shinobi and Fantasy Zone will be available
individually on the Nintendo Switch eShop in the Americas and Europe on
January 23, 2020, for $7.99 (with commensurate European pricing).

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
Fantasy ZoneNewsSegaSega AgesShinobiSwitch
, , , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
AO Tennis 2 (Xbox One) Review
4.0
26
 
Super Korotama (PS4) Review
8.0
 
Repressed (PC) Review
1.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast – The Pit: Infinity (PC)
 
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories trailer here
 
ITTA is a bullet-hell boss rush coming to Switch and PC
 
Wanking Simulator gets demo and Q1 release date
 
Repressed (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Two more SEGA AGES titles coming later this month

by squallsnake on January 9, 2020
During the great arcade boon of the 1980s, two games stood apart from the rest of the pack – Shinobi and Fantasy Zone, the next set of games being added to the SEGA AGES line-up for the Nintendo Switch on January 23, 2020! The challenging [...]
3
 

2D action-platformer HARDCORE MECHA coming to PlayStation 4 soon – trailer here

by squallsnake on January 9, 2020
Chinese Independent developer RocketPunch Games announced that its 2D action platformer HARDCORE MECHA will be launching on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on January 14th. This follows its launch on PC via Steam at the end of June 2019. [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums