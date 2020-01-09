Two more SEGA AGES titles coming later this month

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

During the great arcade boon of the 1980s, two games stood apart from the rest of the pack – Shinobi and Fantasy Zone, the next set of games being added to the SEGA AGES line-up for the Nintendo Switch on January 23, 2020!

The challenging side-scrolling action title Shinobi strikes back with an AGES mode that gives a white-robed Musashi extra health and damage, and an added Melee button that lets you dispatch enemies up close and personal. And if the hordes of ZEED are proving too much of a test, difficulty and stage select options have been implemented, along with a reverse time feature.

Long before Sonic, there was an adorable sentient ship named Opa-Opa, the star of SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone! This update to the vibrant arcade hit includes a helpful Coin Stock assist feature for those not as well versed in shooters, a Time Attack mode perfect for speedrunners, extra bosses, and even the option to play as Opa-Opa’s brother, Upa-Upa! You can also expect the usual SEGA AGES accouterments such as replays, online leaderboards, and a host of other options to make these the definitive versions you can play on the go!

About Shinobi

Ninjutsu master Joe Musashi returns in this classic side-scrolling platformer. He has been sent on a mission to single-handedly find and rescue all the children of the Oboro clan who have been kidnapped by a criminal syndicate known as ZEED. Utilize your sharp sword, shurikens, throwing knives, and even magic to defeat the enemy and free the hostages.

About Fantasy Zone

A pioneer of the “cute ’em up” genre, Fantasy Zone

tells a surprisingly bleak tale about the mighty space warrior Opa-Opa’s

journey for revenge in a pastel-colored world. Defeat enemies to

collect coins and power up Opa-Opa in order to rescue the world of Fantasy Zone in this exciting classic!

Shinobi and Fantasy Zone will be available

individually on the Nintendo Switch eShop in the Americas and Europe on

January 23, 2020, for $7.99 (with commensurate European pricing).