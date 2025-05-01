Transfer Pak – MARIO TENNIS N64 to GBC

Mario Tennis Transfer Pak

When the Gameboy Color version of Mario Tennis is connected to the N64 version via the Transfer Pak, data can be swapped and new content gets unlocked.

Sadly, the Transfer Pak functionality was removed from the Switch Online version of Mario Tennis on N64… but there is a reason why the GBC characters were not included in the console game. Watch to find out.

