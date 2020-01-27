Torchlight Frontiers will launch as Torchlight III on Steam this summer

by squallsnake on January 27, 2020
PC
8
0
previous article
Hardcore Mecha (PS4) Review
next article
Marooners and Crash Drive 2 coming to Switch in early Feb
Contents

Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games announced Torchlight Frontiers will launch as Torchlight III on Steam this summer and begins closed alpha testing January 29. This fast-paced dungeon crawler brings ARPG fans back to the Torchlight universe to hack and slash their way through a vibrant world filled with hordes of creatures waiting at every turn. Previously announced as a free-to-play experience, the game will return to the premium model adapted by Torchlight I and II, with a new focus on linear progression. 

“When we started developing Torchlight Frontiers, we were focused on creating a shared-world experience,” said Max Schaefer, CEO of Echtra Games and co-founder of the Torchlight franchise. “During development, you often discover what type of product a game was meant to be and we found Torchlight Frontiers was meant to be a true successor to Torchlight I & II. Based on this and extensive feedback from our Alpha testers, we decided it was time to take the game back to its roots and model it after the classic Torchlight games that ARPG fans have come to love. We’d like to thank our dedicated player base for supporting us and providing such insightful feedback during early development.”

When Torchlight III releases on Steam this summer, players will be able to purchase the full game and play however they like (online or off) with access to all playable content. Rather than focusing on horizontal progression, the game shifts back to the familiar linear world structure that was introduced with Torchlight I & II. Longtime Torchlight fans will be happy to hear that the game features the same mechanics that set the original series apart from other ARPGs on the market. After selecting from Torchlight III’s unique character classes, players will choose a pet to accompany them on their new adventure: a fluffy alpaca, a swift owl or a loyal canine retriever. From there, they will explore forests filled with dangerous creatures and participate in thematic quests to earn powerful rewards. A full list of game features includes:

  • Travel the Frontier: Players can explore the wilderness, party with friends, gather materials to craft loot, use magical maps to enter unknown dungeons, or show off their spoils in town! There’s always something to do in the new frontier.
  • Build & Upgrade Your Fort: It’s time to rebuild! Players will enjoy their very own account-based fort,where they can upgrade gear, and make renovations to show it off to their friends and the world. The game allows them to build monuments of power, pet stables, and more!
  • Choose a Relic:  Relics are objects of great power that grant players a suite of active skills and passive skills. Players can craft them, level them up and store them in their fort. The relic is an important part of a character’s strategy – choose wisely!
  • Collect Epic Gear – Whether it’s armor, weapons, dyes, recipes, ember cores, or even new pets … there’s always more to find as adventurers battle through dungeons and take on dangerous foes. Every randomly-generated area can be replayed over and over again since each instance brings different items. Those who want even more epic gear can run maps from the Mapworks, or take on a contract to earn Fame and unlock elite items. 
  • Pets are Back: Players can fight their way to fame and glory with loyal companions! Each of the many species comes in a myriad of colors and styles so adventurers shouldn’t settle for the first one they find. They can also make these pets stronger by adding skills, equip them with gear to make them hardier, and together battle enemies as a team. 
  • Build Your Hero: With four classes to choose from, players can utilize class-specific mechanics to maximize damage and their odds of survival. Torchlight III lets them gather epic gear, select your Relic powers, and customize loadouts to create a unique combat style for their heroes.

Torchlight III features diverse hero classes with unique abilities and powers:

  • The Dusk Mage is an enchanter who harnesses the power of light and dark energy to conjure devastating attacks. 
  • The Forged is a powerful robot who relies on an arsenal of weaponry to build up heat and unleash explosive assaults.
  • The Railmaster is a locomotive savvy powerhouse who steams into combat with a massive hammer and heavily armed battle train.
  • Plus, a brand new class which will be revealed soon!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, News, PC, RPG
NewsPCPerfect World EntertainmentTorchlight III
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Hardcore Mecha (PS4) Review
8.0
5
 
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (Switch) Review
5.0
 
SEGA AGES Shinobi (Switch) Review
7.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Torchlight Frontiers will launch as Torchlight III on Steam this summer
 
MyGamer Visual Cast – Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PC)
 
Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards brings Inca lore to life – trailer here
 
Twin-Stick bullet hell Project AETHER announcement trailer here
 
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge is a new platformer that will launch soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

Ultimate Games release Super Tennis and Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator on Nintendo Switch

by squallsnake on January 27, 2020
Ultimate Games S.A. releases two new games on Nintendo Switch. Super Tennis is an arcade game that offers quick and uncompromising fun. Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator is, in turn, an enhanced simulator directed towards motorcycle fans. The premiere date of [...]
5
 

Persona 5 Royal gets new character and trailer

by squallsnake on January 27, 2020
Join the Phantom Thieves on their next big heist! This time, a new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa, joins the team. Prepare for an all-new heist in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! The Phantom Thieves are back [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums