Top-down shooter Trigger Witch now available

Independent developer and publisher Eastasiasoft Limited and Rainbite have announced the official release dates for top-down action-adventure Trigger Witch, coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Wednesday, July 28th, followed by Nintendo Switch on Thursday, July 29th. Trigger Witch tells the tale of Colette, a student at the Stock Academy for Witchcraft and Triggery. When her realm is invaded, she is the only one with enough firepower to restore peace to her world.

Venture forth on an adventure through a mystical open world where firearms have replaced the realm’s magic. As you shoot your way across the land, discover new guns and upgrade your firepower as foes become stronger. You will meet a variety of peculiar and relatable characters who will entertain you with witty dialogue and sometimes ask you for help. Take a break from the pulse-pounding action to solve environmental puzzles in mysterious dungeons and think your way around difficult obstacles. Trigger Witch also supports drop-in local co-op, so a friend can join your session to help fend off the hordes of monsters at any time!

The cute and colourful pixel art mixed with a dose of ultra-violence makes for a unique visual style. The compelling narrative ties together with the dynamic soundtrack to create a gun-toting adventure experience that will truly immerse you in the world of cute creatures and bullets.