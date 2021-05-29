Tony Hawk Motion is the only DS game to support the Motion Pak – see it here

by SquallSnake on May 29, 2021
4
0
previous article
Gone Home (PC) Review
Contents

Continuing my campaign of covering obscure (and sort of pointless) handheld accessories, please bear witness to the Nintendo DS Motion Pak. Only compatible with one game, Tony Hawk Motion, this accessory allows players to use gyro controls to control Tony as he stumbles through skate parks and snowhills. The DS, DS Lite, and DSi consoles did not have built-in motion controls so this GBA cart needs to be installed into Slot-2 of DS Phat or DS Lite units in order to play this game. It wasn’t until the 3DS where gyro controls built directly into the hardware.

Yes, really, there is snowboarding in a Tony Hawk game. So much so that the game essentially starts the game on a snowboard as opposed to a skateboard. Unfortunately, the actual Tony Hawk trick/race/score options are not very fun and the motion control isn’t great.

Instead, playing the include Hue Pixel Painter mode is actually more fun than the actual game. Here, the player controls a paint monster, as if rolling a marble on screen, to paint certain areas of each stage. With some references to deBlob, the player must avoid or attack enemies while trying to paint goal areas. Honestly, this mode isn’t great either but it is more fun than playing any of the skateboarding or snowboarding options. Why this bonus game was included is a mystery itself.

Anyway, here is me testing this Motion Pak so you don’t have to.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Accessories, Articles, DS, Featured
accessoryArticleFeatured
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Gone Home (PC) Review
7.5
15
 
Skul: The Hero Slayer (PC) Review with stream
8.0
 
Bad Dream: Coma (Xbox One) Review
5.5
Platforms
 
Gone Home (PC) Review
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Ezaron Defense (PC)
 
Woven puzzler Weaving Tides launching on Switch and PC
 
Inca ARPG Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards out now on PC and Switch – Xbox and PS later
 
Quirky 2D platformer Snake Man’s Adventure will slither onto Steam in early June
View All
Latest News
      
 

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World arrives on PS4 & Switch – Steam soon

by SquallSnake on May 27, 2021
ININ Games and STUDIOARTDINK are teaming up for the release of Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. With STUDIOARTDINK working on the digital version of the game and ININ Games working to bring the title to a games [...]
21
 

Aragami 2 getting physical release this Fall

by SquallSnake on May 27, 2021
Merge Games announced it has again partnered with Catalan-based developer, Lince Works, to bring physical versions of Aragami 2 to retail. Confirmed for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (dual format), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Aragami 2 will be [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums