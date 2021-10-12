These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of October 12, 2021

by SquallSnake on October 12, 2021
XBOX 360
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through October 18, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
2K Ball N’ Brawl BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
50 YearsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
7th SectorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
AggelosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Pixel Art ID Sale
Aliens: Fireteam EliteOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Deluxe Edition UpgradeAdd-On10%DWG*
Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and EvilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Area 86Xbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Arietta of SpiritsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Pixel Art ID Sale
Armed EmethSmart Delivery30%Pixel Art ID Sale
Asdivine KamuraXbox Play Anywhere45%Pixel Art ID Sale
AtomicropsXbox Game Pass50%Pixel Art ID Sale
Attack of the EarthlingsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced EditionsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Pixel Art ID Sale
Batman: Arkham KnightXbox Game Pass60%Spotlight Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
Batman: Return To ArkhamXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Big PharmaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Blacksmith of the Sand KingdomSmart Delivery40%Pixel Art ID Sale
Blazing ChromeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Pixel Art ID Sale
Blitz BreakerSmart Delivery30%Pixel Art ID Sale
Borderlands 3Smart Delivery67%DWG*
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On67%DWG*
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery55%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2Add-On35%DWG*
ButterflyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Pixel Art ID Sale
Butterfly 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Pixel Art ID Sale
Carnival GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Cat Quest IIXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Cave BadXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Pixel Art ID Sale
ChasmXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
CloudpunkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Crypt of the NecroDancerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Pixel Art ID Sale
CupheadXbox Play Anywhere25%Pixel Art ID Sale
Cyber ProtocolXbox One X Enhanced80%Pixel Art ID Sale
Dandara: Trials of Fear EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Pixel Art ID Sale
DarksidersXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Death Road to CanadaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Pixel Art ID Sale
Depth Of ExtinctionXbox One X Enhanced60%Pixel Art ID Sale
DisintegrationXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Double CrossXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Drunken FistXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Escape from Life IncXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Escape SequenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Pixel Art ID Sale
Fall of Light: Darkest EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible)Xbox Game Pass70%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Broken SteelXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Mothership ZetaXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Operation AnchorageXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Point LookoutXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: The PittXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4Xbox Game Pass75%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: AutomatronAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Contraptions WorkshopAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Far HarborAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Nuka-WorldAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Season PassAdd-On75%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec WorkshopAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 4: Wasteland WorkshopAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76Xbox Game Pass75%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment BundleAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout New Vegas: Dead MoneyXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout New Vegas: Honest HeartsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome RoadXbox One Backward Compatible60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass70%Bombs Drop Sale
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Launch PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Pack 1Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Pack 2Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Pack 3Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
Fighter WithinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Firework – a modern taleXbox One X Enhanced70%Pixel Art ID Sale
Frontlines: Fuel of WarXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Get 10 QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Pixel Art ID Sale
Gnomes Garden 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Graveyard KeeperXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Pixel Art ID Sale
Gravity HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Pixel Art ID Sale
Greak: Memories of AzurXbox Series X|S (Optimized)25%DWG*
GreedFallXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
Grow UpXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
HellbreachersSmart Delivery40%Pixel Art ID Sale
Hero ExpressXbox One X Enhanced50%Pixel Art ID Sale
Hitman 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
Hitman HD Enhanced CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Huey Shmup HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Pixel Art ID Sale
Hungry Shark WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Illusion of L’PhalciaXbox Play Anywhere45%DWG*
Inertial DriftXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Infliction: Extended CutXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Injustice 2Xbox Game Pass67%Spotlight Sale
Injustice 2 – Black MantaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Injustice 2 – DarkseidAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Injustice 2 – Red HoodAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Injustice 2 – StarfireAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Injustice – The AtomAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Injustice: Gods Among UsXbox One Backward Compatible67%Spotlight Sale
InnerSpaceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Iro HeroXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Pixel Art ID Sale
Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Jump KingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Pixel Art ID Sale
JYDGESmart Delivery60%Spotlight Sale
Katana KataXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Kingdom Two CrownsXbox One X Enhanced30%Pixel Art ID Sale
Kingdom: New LandsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Pixel Art ID Sale
King’s Bounty II – Lord’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
LEGO BatmanXbox One Backward Compatible60%Spotlight Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible55%Spotlight Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
LEGO DC Super-VillainsXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
Mafia III: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry GodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Pixel Art ID Sale
Metro ExodusSmart Delivery70%DWG*
Metro Exodus Expansion PassAdd-On60%DWG*
Metro Exodus Gold EditionSmart Delivery67%DWG*
Metro Saga BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Mina & MichiXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Pixel Art ID Sale
Monopoly DealXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Monster SanctuaryXbox Game Pass50%Pixel Art ID Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – The JokerAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
MotoGP 18Xbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
MX UnleashedXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
MXGP2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
n Verlore VerstandXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Necromunda: Hired GunSmart Delivery30%DWG*
Neon AbyssXbox Game Pass40%Pixel Art ID Sale
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Pixel Art ID Sale
Next Up HeroXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted PackAdd-On50%DWG*
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted Pack 2Add-On50%DWG*
One Piece: Burning Blood – Caesar (character)Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Costume PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Customization PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Garp (character)Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Movie Pack 1Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Movie Pack 2Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold PackAdd-On50%DWG*
One Piece: Burning Blood – Golden Luffy CostumeAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Luffy PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Playable Character PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Rob Lucci (character)Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S)Optimized For Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
OVERPASSXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
OVERPASS Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery67%DWG*
Pang AdventuresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Pixel Art ID Sale
PankapuXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Party HardXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Pixel Art ID Sale
Party Hard 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Pixel Art ID Sale
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
PixARKXbox One X Enhanced75%Pixel Art ID Sale
Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced EditionsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Pixel Art ID Sale
Port Royale 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Port Royale 4 – Extended EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Project CARS 2 – Ferrari Essentials Pack DLCAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Project CARS 2 – Fun Pack DLCAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Project CARS 2 – Japanese Cars Bonus PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Project CARS 2 – Porsche Legends Pack DLCAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Project CARS 2 – Spirit of Le Mans Pack DLCAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Project CARS 3: Electric PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Project CARS 3: Ignition PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Project CARS 3: Legends PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Project CARS 3: Power PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Project CARS 3: Style PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
PsychonautsXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Punch ClubXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Pixel Art ID Sale
PUSS!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Rayman 3 HDXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Rayman LegendsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
ReactorXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Pixel Art ID Sale
Red Dead OnlineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story ModeAdd-On35%DWG*
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition ContentAdd-On55%DWG*
Retrace: Memories of DeathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Pixel Art ID Sale
Retro MachinaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Pixel Art ID Sale
RuinverseXbox Play Anywhere40%Pixel Art ID Sale
Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview)Xbox Game Preview25%DWG*
Shape of the WorldXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Skatemasta TchecoXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Pixel Art ID Sale
Sleepin’ DeeplyXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Smart MovesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Space Station SprintXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Sparkle UnleashedSmart Delivery60%Spotlight Sale
Squad KillerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Pixel Art ID Sale
Star Hunter DXXbox Play Anywhere50%Pixel Art ID Sale
Star Wars Episode I RacerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Streets of Rage 4Xbox Game Pass40%Pixel Art ID Sale
Streets of RogueXbox Game Pass55%Pixel Art ID Sale
Super Retro ChargeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Pixel Art ID Sale
Tcheco in the Castle of LucioXbox One X Enhanced50%Pixel Art ID Sale
The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
The EscapistsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Pixel Art ID Sale
The Escapists 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Pixel Art ID Sale
The Escapists 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%Pixel Art ID Sale
The Final StationXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Pixel Art ID Sale
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
The Outer Worlds: Murder on EridanosAdd-On20%DWG*
The Outer Worlds: Peril on GorgonAdd-On35%DWG*
The SurvivalistsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Pixel Art ID Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six VegasXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Xbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Top RunXbox One X Enhanced50%Pixel Art ID Sale
Treasure Hunter SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Trigger WitchXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Pixel Art ID Sale
ValfarisXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
ValleyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Void GoreXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Pixel Art ID Sale
WargrooveXbox Play Anywhere40%Pixel Art ID Sale
Without Escape: Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s TrapXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Pixel Art ID Sale
Worms W.M.DXbox Game Pass75%Pixel Art ID Sale
WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-orderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
WRC 8 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers PassAdd-On35%DWG*
XCOM 2 CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Yoku’s Island ExpressXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%DWG*
Ys OriginXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Pixel Art ID Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alien SpidyArcade70%DWG*
Anna – ExtendedArcade70%DWG*
Blood KnightsBackward Compatible70%DWG*
DarksidersBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Fallout 3Backward Compatible70%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Broken SteelAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Mothership ZetaAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Operation AnchorageAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: Point LookoutAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout 3: The PittAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New VegasBackward Compatible70%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Dead MoneyAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Honest HeartsAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome RoadAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Old World BluesAdd-On60%Bombs Drop Sale
Frontlines: Fuel of WarBackward Compatible75%DWG*
MX UnleashedBackward Compatible75%DWG*
MX vs. ATV SupercrossGames On Demand70%DWG*
Omerta – City of GangstersGames On Demand70%DWG*
Rainbow Six VegasBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellDouble AgentBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tropico 5Games On Demand70%DWG*
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
