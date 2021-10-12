These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of October 12, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through October 18, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|50 Years
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|7th Sector
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Aggelos
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Deluxe Edition Upgrade
|Add-On
|10%
|DWG*
|Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Area 86
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Arietta of Spirits
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Armed Emeth
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Asdivine Kamura
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|45%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Atomicrops
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Attack of the Earthlings
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Batman: Return To Arkham
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Big Pharma
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Blazing Chrome
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Blitz Breaker
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Borderlands 3
|Smart Delivery
|67%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG*
|Butterfly
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Butterfly 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Carnival Games
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Cat Quest II
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Cave Bad
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Chasm
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Child of Light Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Cloudpunk
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Cuphead
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Cyber Protocol
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Darksiders
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Death Road to Canada
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Depth Of Extinction
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Disintegration
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Double Cross
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Drunken Fist
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Escape from Life Inc
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Escape Sequence
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Fall of Light: Darkest Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible)
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Broken Steel
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Point Lookout
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: The Pitt
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Automatron
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Far Harbor
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Nuka-World
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Launch Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Pack 1
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Pack 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Pack 3
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fighter Within
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Firework – a modern tale
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Get 10 Quest
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Gnomes Garden 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Graveyard Keeper
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Gravity Heroes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Greak: Memories of Azur
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|25%
|DWG*
|GreedFall
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|DWG*
|Grow Up
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Hellbreachers
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Hero Express
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG*
|Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Huey Shmup Heroes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Hungry Shark World
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Illusion of L’Phalcia
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|45%
|DWG*
|Inertial Drift
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Infliction: Extended Cut
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Injustice 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Injustice 2 – Black Manta
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Injustice 2 – Darkseid
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Injustice 2 – Red Hood
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Injustice 2 – Starfire
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Injustice – The Atom
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|InnerSpace
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Iro Hero
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Jeopardy!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Jump King
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|JYDGE
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Katana Kata
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Kingdom: New Lands
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|LEGO Batman
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|55%
|Spotlight Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Metro Exodus
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|DWG*
|Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Metro Exodus Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|67%
|DWG*
|Metro Saga Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Mina & Michi
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Monopoly Deal
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Monster Sanctuary
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 – The Joker
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MotoGP 18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|MX Unleashed
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|MXGP2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|n Verlore Verstand
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|DWG*
|Neon Abyss
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Next Up Hero
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted Pack 2
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Caesar (character)
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Costume Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Customization Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Garp (character)
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Movie Pack 1
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Movie Pack 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Golden Luffy Costume
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Luffy Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Playable Character Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Rob Lucci (character)
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S)
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|OVERPASS
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|OVERPASS Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|67%
|DWG*
|Pang Adventures
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Pankapu
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Party Hard
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Party Hard 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|DWG*
|PixARK
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Port Royale 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Project CARS 2 – Ferrari Essentials Pack DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Project CARS 2 – Fun Pack DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Project CARS 2 – Japanese Cars Bonus Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Project CARS 2 – Porsche Legends Pack DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Project CARS 2 – Spirit of Le Mans Pack DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Project CARS 3: Electric Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Project CARS 3: Ignition Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Project CARS 3: Legends Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Project CARS 3: Power Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Project CARS 3: Style Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Psychonauts
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Punch Club
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|PUSS!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Rayman 3 HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|ReactorX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Red Dead Online
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG*
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
|Add-On
|55%
|DWG*
|Retrace: Memories of Death
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Retro Machina
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Ruinverse
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview)
|Xbox Game Preview
|25%
|DWG*
|Shape of the World
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Skatemasta Tcheco
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Sleepin’ Deeply
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Smart Moves
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Space Station Sprint
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Sparkle Unleashed
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Squad Killer
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Star Hunter DX
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Star Wars Episode I Racer
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Streets of Rage 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Streets of Rogue
|Xbox Game Pass
|55%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Super Retro Charge
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Escapists
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|The Escapists 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|The Escapists 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|The Final Station
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
|Add-On
|20%
|DWG*
|The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG*
|The Survivalists
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Top Run
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Treasure Hunter Simulator
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Trigger Witch
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Valfaris
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Valley
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Void Gore
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Wargroove
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Without Escape: Console Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|Worms W.M.D
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
|WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers Pass
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG*
|XCOM 2 Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Yoku’s Island Express
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|DWG*
|Ys Origin
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Pixel Art ID Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alien Spidy
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG*
|Anna – Extended
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG*
|Blood Knights
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Darksiders
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Broken Steel
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Point Lookout
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: The Pitt
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas – Dead Money
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome Road
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|MX Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|MX vs. ATV Supercross
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Omerta – City of Gangsters
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellDouble Agent
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tropico 5
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
