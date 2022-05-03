These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of May 3, 2022

by SquallSnake on May 3, 2022
XBOX 360
The following games are discounted through May 9, 2022.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
112th SeedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
3on3 FreeStyle – 550 FS PointsAdd-On20%Multiplayer Sale
3on3 FreeStyle – Deacon Character PackageAdd-On30%Multiplayer Sale
3on3 FreeStyle – Jack Character PackAdd-On30%Multiplayer Sale
99VidasXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Multiplayer Sale
A Gummy’s LifeOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Multiplayer Sale
A Hat In TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Multiplayer Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies UnknownXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Golden Week Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Agents of MayhemXbox One X Enhanced90%Shooter Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Shooter Sale
Alba: A Wildlife AdventureSmart Delivery55%Publisher Spotlight Series
Alice: Madness Returns (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Aliens: Fireteam EliteXbox Game Pass50%Shooter Sale
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Endeavor Veteran PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Hardened Marine PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Wey-Yu ArmouryAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
All-Star Fruit RacingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight Sale
Angels of DeathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
AnthemEA Play90%Shooter Sale
Anthem: Legion of Dawn EditionXbox One X Enhanced90%Shooter Sale
Antiquia LostXbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale
AntVentorXbox Play Anywhere50%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Champion EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Shooter Sale
Asdivine KamuraXbox Play Anywhere50%Golden Week Sale
AshenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Multiplayer Sale
Ashen: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Multiplayer Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On75%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSmart Delivery60%Publisher Spotlight Series
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Spotlight Series
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Astria AscendingXbox Game Pass35%Publisher Spotlight Series
At Sundown: Shots in the DarkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Multiplayer Sale
BALAN WONDERWORLDSmart Delivery70%Golden Week Sale
Bassmaster Fishing 2022Xbox Game Pass45%Multiplayer Sale
Battle Chasers: NightwarXbox One X Enhanced75%Golden Week Sale
Battlefield 1EA Play60%Shooter Sale
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced75%Shooter Sale
Battlefield 1943 (Back Compat)EA Play50%Shooter Sale
Battlefield 3 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Shooter Sale
Battlefield 4EA Play60%Shooter Sale
Battlefield 4 PremiumXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shooter Sale
Battlefield Bad Company 2Xbox One Backward Compatible75%Shooter Sale
Battlefield Hardline Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shooter Sale
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shooter Sale
Battlefield: Bad Company (Back Compat)EA Play67%Shooter Sale
Big Buck Hunter ArcadeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
BioShockXbox One Backward Compatible60%Shooter Sale
BioShock 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Shooter Sale
BioShock 2 RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shooter Sale
BioShock InfiniteXbox One Backward Compatible70%Shooter Sale
BioShock Infinite: The Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shooter Sale
BioShock RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shooter Sale
Blacksmith of the Sand KingdomSmart Delivery45%Golden Week Sale
BlightboundXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Multiplayer Sale
BoggleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
BombfestXbox One X Enhanced75%Multiplayer Sale
BombslingerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Series
BorderlandsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Shooter Sale
Borderlands 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Shooter Sale
Borderlands 2 Season PassAdd-On70%Shooter Sale
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade PackAdd-On67%Shooter Sale
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2Add-On67%Shooter Sale
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On67%Shooter Sale
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery70%Shooter Sale
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2Add-On35%Shooter Sale
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery60%Shooter Sale
Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shooter Sale
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s HighwayXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Bully Scholarship EditionXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Spotlight Series
Bunny ParkingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Shooter Sale
Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Shooter Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Golden Week Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Golden Week Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Golden Week Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Golden Week Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n GoblinsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
Cartoon Network: Battle CrashersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Century – Arisen PackAdd-On50%Multiplayer Sale
Chess UltraXbox One X Enhanced60%Multiplayer Sale
Chivalry 2Smart Delivery33%Multiplayer Sale
Chivalry 2 Special EditionSmart Delivery33%Multiplayer Sale
Citadel: Forged With FireXbox One X Enhanced70%Multiplayer Sale
Civilizaiton VI Anthology Upgrade BundleAdd-On50%DWG*
Clone Drone in the Danger ZoneXbox One X Enhanced35%Multiplayer Sale
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga ContinuesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
CODE SHIFTERXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Golden Week Sale
Code VeinXbox One X Enhanced80%Golden Week Sale
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Spotlight Series
CODE VEIN Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Conan Chop ChopXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Multiplayer Sale
Conan ExilesXbox Game Pass60%Multiplayer Sale
Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Multiplayer Sale
Crash ‘n the Boys Street ChallengeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Golden Week Sale
Crazy Strike Bowling EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Multiplayer Sale
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Shooter Sale
Dead Space (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Dead Space 2 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Dead Space 3 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer GameXbox Game Pass40%DWG*
Deep Rock GalacticXbox Game Pass35%DWG*
Deep Rock Galactic – Dark Future PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
Deep Rock Galactic – Dawn of the Dread PackAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Deep Rock Galactic – MegaCorp PackAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Deep Rock Galactic – Rival Tech PackAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Deep Rock Galactic – Roughneck PackAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Deep Rock Galactic – Supporter UpgradeAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
DeploymentXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Multiplayer Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Golden Week Sale
Devil May Cry 5 + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)50%Golden Week Sale
Devil May Cry HD CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Golden Week Sale
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Multiplayer Sale
Don’t Starve Together: Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Multiplayer Sale
DOUBLE DRAGONXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Golden Week Sale
Double Dragon 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The RevengeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Golden Week Sale
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred StonesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Golden Week Sale
Double Kick HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Publisher Spotlight Series
DragoDinoXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dragon Age 2 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Age: Origins (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZXbox Game Pass85%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Golden Week Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2Add-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dragon Ball XenoverseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Golden Week Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season PassXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Golden Week Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Legendary Pack SetAdd-On30%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack SetAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dragon Ball Z: KakarotXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Series
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Golden Week Sale
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2Xbox Game Pass40%Golden Week Sale
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass35%Golden Week Sale
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark ArisenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Golden Week Sale
Duke Nukem ForeverXbox One Backward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Special Scenario EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Special Weapon EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
Dynasty Warriors 9 – All Season Passes SetAdd-On50%Golden Week Sale
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season PassAdd-On60%Golden Week Sale
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 2Add-On55%Golden Week Sale
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 3Add-On50%Golden Week Sale
EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%May The 4th Sale
Edge of EternityXbox Game Pass20%Publisher Spotlight Series
EmbrXbox Game Pass60%Multiplayer Sale
Enter The GungeonXbox Game Pass50%Multiplayer Sale
F.E.A.R. 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Shooter Sale
FaeriaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Multiplayer Sale
Faery: Legends of AvalonXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Family FeudXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Shooter Sale
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLCXbox One Backward Compatible70%Shooter Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shooter Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Series
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On67%Shooter Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced75%Shooter Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%Shooter Sale
Far Cry 6Smart Delivery50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Far Cry 6 Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery50%Shooter Sale
Far Cry 6 Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%Shooter Sale
Far Cry 6 Season PassAdd-On35%Publisher Spotlight Series
Far Cry 6 Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Far Cry Instincts PredatorXbox One Backward Compatible70%Shooter Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Series
Farm TogetherXbox One X Enhanced40%Multiplayer Sale
FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black WaterSmart Delivery20%Golden Week Sale
FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery20%Golden Week Sale
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Final Fantasy IXXbox Play Anywhere50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Golden Week Sale
Final Fantasy VIIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD RemasterXbox Game Pass50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGEXbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XIII (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XIII-2 (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADESXbox One X Enhanced60%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITIONXbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACKAdd-On50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV Season PassAdd-On50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUSAdd-On50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNISAdd-On50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTOAdd-On50%Golden Week Sale
For Honor – Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Spotlight Series
For The KingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Multiplayer Sale
ForeclosedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Frontlines: Fuel of WarXbox One Backward Compatible75%Shooter Sale
Full Spectrum WarriorXbox One Backward Compatible75%Shooter Sale
G.I. Joe: Operation BlackoutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Publisher Spotlight Series
Gang BeastsXbox Game Pass50%Multiplayer Sale
Genesis Alpha OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shooter Sale
Get EvenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Spotlight Series
Ghosts ‘n Goblins ResurrectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Golden Week Sale
Goosebumps: The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Spotlight Series
Grand Theft Auto IVXbox One Backward Compatible65%Publisher Spotlight Series
Grand Theft Auto OnlineXbox Series X|S (Optimized)50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Series
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series
GunscapeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Multiplayer Sale
Hell Let Loose – Spearhead EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Shooter Sale
Hexagroove: Tactical DJXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial30%Multiplayer Sale
Hitman 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Multiplayer Sale
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale AdventuresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Hotshot RacingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Multiplayer Sale
HoverXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Spotlight Series
Human Fall FlatXbox Game Pass67%Multiplayer Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shooter Sale
I Am FishXbox Game Pass60%Spotlight Sale
IkarugaXbox One Backward Compatible50%Golden Week Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold EditionSmart Delivery65%Publisher Spotlight Series
Inertial DriftXbox One X Enhanced45%Multiplayer Sale
Instant Sports ParadiseSmart Delivery35%Publisher Spotlight Series
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S45%Shooter Sale
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S45%DWG*
Just Die AlreadyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Katamari Damacy REROLLXbox Game Pass67%Golden Week Sale
KILLER QUEEN BLACKXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Multiplayer Sale
Knights of Pen and Paper BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Publisher Spotlight Series
KungFu KickballSmart Delivery15%Multiplayer Sale
LA-MULANAXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
LA-MULANA 2Not Sold Separately50%Golden Week Sale
Landflix OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Lawn Mowing SimulatorXbox Game Pass40%Spotlight Sale
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original TrilogyXbox One Backward Compatible67%May The 4th Sale
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone WarsXbox One Backward Compatible75%May The 4th Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete SagaXbox One Backward Compatible75%May The 4th Sale
Let’s Cook TogetherXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Liftoff: Drone RacingXbox One X Enhanced50%Multiplayer Sale
Liftoff: Drone Racing Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Multiplayer Sale
Light Fairytale Episode 1Optimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Light Fairytale Episode 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII (Xbox One Backward Compatible)Xbox Game Pass50%Golden Week Sale
Little NightmaresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Golden Week Sale
Little Nightmares Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Little Nightmares IISmart Delivery50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Lost Planet 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Shooter Sale
Lost Planet 3Xbox One Backward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies EditionXbox One Backward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
Mahjong Adventure DXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
ManhuntXbox One Backward Compatible40%Publisher Spotlight Series
Many Faces: Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Mass Effect 2 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Mass Effect 3 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Max PayneXbox One Backward Compatible40%Publisher Spotlight Series
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max PayneXbox One Backward Compatible40%Publisher Spotlight Series
Max Payne 3Xbox One Backward Compatible55%Publisher Spotlight Series
May’s Mysteries: The Secret of DragonvilleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
Miden TowerXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
Midnight Club: Los Angeles CompleteXbox One Backward Compatible33%Publisher Spotlight Series
Mighty No. 9Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Golden Week Sale
Minerva’s DenXbox One Backward Compatible50%Shooter Sale
Monopoly MadnessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Spotlight Series
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture PackAdd-On60%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On60%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker PackAdd-On60%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: DLC CollectionAdd-On60%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete BGM PackAdd-On40%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Gesture & Pose PackAdd-On40%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Hairstyle PackAdd-On40%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On40%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Pendant PackAdd-On40%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Room Decor PackAdd-On40%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Sticker PackAdd-On40%Golden Week Sale
Monster ViatorXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
Murder Diaries 2Xbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
My Hero One’s JusticeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Golden Week Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Series
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Golden Week Sale
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Golden Week Sale
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Golden Week Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full BurstXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Golden Week Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Series
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To BorutoXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm LegacyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Golden Week Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi StrikerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial90%Golden Week Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Publisher Spotlight Series
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2Add-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3Add-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja StormXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Golden Week Sale
Necromunda: Hired GunSmart Delivery50%Shooter Sale
Necromunda: Hired Gun – Hunter’s Bounty PackAdd-On33%Shooter Sale
Necromunda: Underhive WarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
NecropolisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Nerf LegendsSmart Delivery70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Nerf Legends Digital DeluxeSmart Delivery67%Publisher Spotlight Series
Nickelodeon All-Star BrawlSmart Delivery50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand PrixXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Nickelodeon: Kart RacersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Spotlight Series
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
OCTOPATH TRAVELERXbox Game Pass50%Golden Week Sale
Omen of SorrowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Multiplayer Sale
One Piece World SeekerXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Spotlight Series
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Golden Week Sale
One Piece: Burning BloodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Spotlight Series
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Golden Week Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4Xbox Game Pass70%Publisher Spotlight Series
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Series
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody KnowsXbox One X Enhanced85%Golden Week Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Golden Week Sale
Onimusha: WarlordsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Golden Week Sale
Operation: TangoSmart Delivery45%Multiplayer Sale
Out of Space: Couch EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series
Outbreak Co-Op CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Outbreak: The Undying CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Multiplayer Sale
PAC-MAN 256Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
PikunikuXbox Game Pass75%Multiplayer Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars PinballXbox Play Anywhere50%May The 4th Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball Season 1 BundleAdd-On30%May The 4th Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the ForceXbox Play Anywhere50%May The 4th Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Heroes WithinXbox Play Anywhere50%May The 4th Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%May The 4th Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Solo PackXbox Play Anywhere50%May The 4th Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens PackXbox Play Anywhere50%May The 4th Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last JediXbox Play Anywhere50%May The 4th Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung HeroesAdd-On50%May The 4th Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden WarfareEA Play75%Shooter Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2EA Play75%Shooter Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleEA Play80%Spotlight Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Poker ClubSmart Delivery25%Multiplayer Sale
PreyXbox One Backward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
Project CARS 2Xbox One X Enhanced85%Golden Week Sale
Project CARS 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Golden Week Sale
Project CARS 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Project CARS 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Project CARS 3: SEASON PASSAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Pure PoolXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Multiplayer Sale
R-Type Final 2Smart Delivery20%Golden Week Sale
Raccoon City EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Shooter Sale
RADXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Radiant SilvergunXbox One Backward Compatible50%Golden Week Sale
RainCityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Rapala Fishing: Pro SeriesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Publisher Spotlight Series
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack DLCAdd-On75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Rayman LegendsXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Rayman OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible67%DWG*
ReactorXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
RecompileXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Spotlight Series
Red Dead RedemptionXbox One Backward Compatible67%Publisher Spotlight Series
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition ContentAdd-On65%Publisher Spotlight Series
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Publisher Spotlight Series
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare PackAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Red Dead RevolverXbox One Backward Compatible40%Publisher Spotlight Series
Redout – Lightspeed EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Multiplayer Sale
RenegadeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Golden Week Sale
Resident EvilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 0Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Shooter Sale
Resident Evil 3Xbox One X Enhanced60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Game Pass20%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere60%Shooter Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shooter Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil Triple PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shooter Sale
Resident Evil VillageSmart Delivery50%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete BundleSmart Delivery35%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil Village Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery40%Shooter Sale
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shooter Sale
RIDEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Publisher Spotlight Series
Riders Republic Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Publisher Spotlight Series
Riders Republic Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Riptide GP: RenegadeXbox Play Anywhere60%Multiplayer Sale
River City RansomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Golden Week Sale
Road RedemptionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Multiplayer Sale
Rockstar Table TennisXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Spotlight Series
Romancing SaGa 2Xbox Play Anywhere70%Golden Week Sale
Romancing SaGa 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Golden Week Sale
RPGolf LegendsSmart Delivery30%Golden Week Sale
RuinverseXbox Play Anywhere45%Golden Week Sale
Ryan’s Rescue SquadSmart Delivery25%DWG*
Saints Row IV: Re-ElectedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shooter Sale
Saints Row: Gat Out Of HellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shooter Sale
Save Your NutsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Multiplayer Sale
SCARLET NEXUSXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Spotlight Series
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery50%Golden Week Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery33%Publisher Spotlight Series
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Series
ScourgeBringerSmart Delivery45%Publisher Spotlight Series
ScrabbleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
ScreencheatXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Multiplayer Sale
Shape Up Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
She Sees Red Interactive MovieXbox Play Anywhere70%Spotlight Sale
Shotgun FarmersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Multiplayer Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Skate (Back Compat)EA Play67%Spotlight Sale
Skate 3 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Skater XLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Smart MovesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Sniper Elite 4Xbox Game Pass90%Multiplayer Sale
Sniper Elite V2 RemasteredXbox Play Anywhere85%Multiplayer Sale
SokoBunnyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Soulcalibur VIXbox One X Enhanced85%Golden Week Sale
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Spotlight Series
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Space Hulk: TacticsXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Spec Ops The LineXbox One Backward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
SpeedRunnersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Multiplayer Sale
SplasherXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Series
Star CrossedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Multiplayer Sale
Star Wars Battlefront (Back Compat)EA Play50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIEA Play75%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIXbox One Backward Compatible50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Shooter Sale
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shooter Sale
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars Episode I RacerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi AcademyXbox One Backward Compatible50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderEA Play75%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Knights of the Old RepublicXbox One Backward Compatible50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith LordsXbox One Backward Compatible50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Republic CommandoXbox One Backward Compatible50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars SquadronsEA Play75%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars The Force UnleashedXbox One Backward Compatible75%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars The Force Unleashed IIXbox One Backward Compatible75%May The 4th Sale
Stardew ValleyXbox Game Pass30%Multiplayer Sale
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes AllSmart Delivery70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Blazing Freedom BundleAdd-On75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital DeluxeSmart Delivery67%Publisher Spotlight Series
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Lizzy Musi BundleAdd-On75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Ryan Martin BundleAdd-On75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Skull Noir BundleAdd-On75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Stargazer BundleAdd-On75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Steel Thunder BundleAdd-On75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – The 70s Car BundleAdd-On75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Street Outlaws: The ListXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Streets of RogueXbox One X Enhanced60%Multiplayer Sale
StriderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Golden Week Sale
Super Dodge BallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Golden Week Sale
Super HydorahXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Super Pixel RacersXbox One X Enhanced85%Multiplayer Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization LycorisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Publisher Spotlight Series
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Spotlight Series
Sword Art Online: Fatal BulletXbox One X Enhanced75%Golden Week Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Spotlight Series
Tales of AriseOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Publisher Spotlight Series
Tales Of Arise Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Golden Week Sale
Tales Of Arise Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Publisher Spotlight Series
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Golden Week Sale
Task Force KampasXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Tcheco in the Castle of LucioXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Tears of AviaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Series
TEKKEN 7 – Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
TEKKEN 7 – Originals EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Golden Week Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2Add-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 3Add-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 4Add-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Tetris Effect: ConnectedXbox Game Pass50%Multiplayer Sale
The AscentXbox Game Pass40%Multiplayer Sale
The BioWare BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
The Crew 2 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Series
The Dark Pictures Anthology House of AshesSmart Delivery33%Publisher Spotlight Series
The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple PackSmart Delivery33%Publisher Spotlight Series
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little HopeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Publisher Spotlight Series
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of MedanXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Golden Week Sale
The DarknessXbox One Backward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
The Darkness IIXbox One Backward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos – Chicken EditionXbox Game Pass35%Publisher Spotlight Series
The Forgotten CityXbox Game Pass35%Publisher Spotlight Series
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)33%Golden Week Sale
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance FloorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Multiplayer Sale
The Pillar: Puzzle EscapeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
The Surge: Augmented EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Them BombsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterXbox One Backward Compatible75%Shooter Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Shooter Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On60%Shooter Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Shooter Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery50%Shooter Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Shooter Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Shooter Sale
Totally Reliable Delivery ServiceXbox Game Pass50%Multiplayer Sale
Touhou Luna NightsPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Towaga: Among ShadowsXbox One X Enhanced90%Multiplayer Sale
Treasure Hunter SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Trials FusionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Twin MirrorXbox One X Enhanced67%Golden Week Sale
TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Multiplayer Sale
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 + Glaive: Brick Breaker BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Multiplayer Sale
Unbox: Newbie’s AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Spotlight Sale
UNO Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series
Unrailed!Xbox One X Enhanced75%Multiplayer Sale
WARBORNXbox One X Enhanced40%Multiplayer Sale
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm GroundXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Warriors Orochi 3 UltimateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Golden Week Sale
Warriors Orochi 4 UltimateXbox One X Enhanced40%Golden Week Sale
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Golden Week Sale
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: Season PassAdd-On40%Golden Week Sale
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade PackAdd-On40%Golden Week Sale
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Deluxe EditionAdd-On40%Golden Week Sale
WARSAW Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery70%Publisher Spotlight Series
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery55%Publisher Spotlight Series
Watch_Dogs Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Series
We Are The DwarvesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Multiplayer Sale
We. The RevolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Wheel of FortuneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Series
Wizard of LegendXbox One X Enhanced60%Multiplayer Sale
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMAXbox One X Enhanced60%Golden Week Sale
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road TripXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Series
ŌKAMI HDXbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alice: Madness ReturnsBackward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible70%DWG*
Avatar: TLA: TBEGames On Demand70%DWG*
Battlefield 1943Backward Compatible50%Shooter Sale
Battlefield 3Backward Compatible75%Shooter Sale
Battlefield: Bad CompanyBackward Compatible67%Shooter Sale
Battlefield: Bad Company 2Backward Compatible75%Shooter Sale
BioShockBackward Compatible60%Shooter Sale
BioShock 2Backward Compatible60%Shooter Sale
Bioshock 2 Minerva’s DenAdd-On50%Shooter Sale
BioShock InfiniteBackward Compatible70%Shooter Sale
BorderlandsBackward Compatible60%Shooter Sale
Borderlands 2Backward Compatible60%Shooter Sale
Borderlands 2 Season PassAdd-On70%Shooter Sale
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade PackAdd-On67%Shooter Sale
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2Add-On67%Shooter Sale
Brothers in Arms: HHBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Bully Scholarship EditionBackward Compatible60%Publisher Spotlight Series
Dead SpaceBackward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
Dead Space 2Backward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
Dead Space 3Backward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Age 2Backward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Age: OriginsBackward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
Duke Nukem ForeverBackward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
F.E.A.R. 2Backward Compatible60%Shooter Sale
Faery: Legends of AvalonBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLCAdd-On70%Shooter Sale
Far Cry Instincts PredatorBackward Compatible70%Shooter Sale
Fight Night ChampionsBackward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
Final Fantasy XIIIBackward Compatible50%Golden Week Sale
Final Fantasy XIII-2Backward Compatible50%Golden Week Sale
Frontlines: Fuel of WarBackward Compatible75%Shooter Sale
Full Spectrum WarriorBackward Compatible75%Shooter Sale
Grand Theft Auto IVBackward Compatible65%Publisher Spotlight Series
GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay TonyAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
GTA IV: The Lost and DamnedAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
IkarugaBackward Compatible50%Golden Week Sale
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original TrilogyBackward Compatible67%May The 4th Sale
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone WarsBackward Compatible75%May The 4th Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete SagaBackward Compatible75%May The 4th Sale
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIIIBackward Compatible50%Golden Week Sale
Lost Planet 2Backward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
Lost Planet 3Backward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
Lost Planet ColoniesBackward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
ManhuntBackward Compatible40%Publisher Spotlight Series
Mass Effect 2Backward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
Mass Effect 3Backward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
Max PayneBackward Compatible40%Publisher Spotlight Series
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max PayneBackward Compatible40%Publisher Spotlight Series
Max Payne 3Backward Compatible55%Publisher Spotlight Series
Midnight Club: Los Angeles CompleteBackward Compatible33%Publisher Spotlight Series
PreyBackward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
Radiant SilvergunBackward Compatible50%Golden Week Sale
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible67%DWG*
Red Dead RedemptionBackward Compatible67%Publisher Spotlight Series
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare PackAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Series
Red Dead RevolverBackward Compatible40%Publisher Spotlight Series
Risen 3 Titan LordsGames On Demand70%DWG*
Risen 3 Titan Lords Fog IslandAdd-On70%DWG*
Risen 3 Titan Lords Uprising of the Little GuysAdd-On70%DWG*
Rockstar Table TennisBackward Compatible60%Publisher Spotlight Series
Skate 3Backward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
skate.Backward Compatible67%Spotlight Sale
Spec Ops: The LineBackward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
Star Wars BattlefrontBackward Compatible50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIBackward Compatible50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi AcademyBackward Compatible50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith LordsBackward Compatible50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars Republic CommandoBackward Compatible50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicBackward Compatible50%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars: The Force UnleashedBackward Compatible75%May The 4th Sale
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed IIBackward Compatible75%May The 4th Sale
The DarknessBackward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
The Darkness IIBackward Compatible80%Shooter Sale
Things on WheelsArcade80%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterBackward Compatible75%Shooter Sale
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX Live, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
