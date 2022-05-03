These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of May 3, 2022

The following games are discounted through May 9, 2022.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|112th Seed
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|3on3 FreeStyle – 550 FS Points
|Add-On
|20%
|Multiplayer Sale
|3on3 FreeStyle – Deacon Character Package
|Add-On
|30%
|Multiplayer Sale
|3on3 FreeStyle – Jack Character Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Multiplayer Sale
|99Vidas
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|A Gummy’s Life
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Multiplayer Sale
|A Hat In Time
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Golden Week Sale
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Agents of Mayhem
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Shooter Sale
|Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Shooter Sale
|Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Alice: Madness Returns (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Endeavor Veteran Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Hardened Marine Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Wey-Yu Armoury
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|All-Star Fruit Racing
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Angels of Death
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Anthem
|EA Play
|90%
|Shooter Sale
|Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Shooter Sale
|Antiquia Lost
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|AntVentor
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Champion Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Shooter Sale
|Asdivine Kamura
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Ashen
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Ashen: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Astria Ascending
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|At Sundown: Shots in the Dark
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Multiplayer Sale
|BALAN WONDERWORLD
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Golden Week Sale
|Bassmaster Fishing 2022
|Xbox Game Pass
|45%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Golden Week Sale
|Battlefield 1
|EA Play
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Battlefield 1943 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|Battlefield 3 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Battlefield 4
|EA Play
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Battlefield 4 Premium
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Battlefield Bad Company 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Battlefield: Bad Company (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|67%
|Shooter Sale
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|BioShock
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|BioShock 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|BioShock 2 Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|BioShock Infinite
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|Shooter Sale
|BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|BioShock Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Golden Week Sale
|Blightbound
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Boggle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Bombfest
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Bombslinger
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Borderlands
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2
|Add-On
|67%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
|Add-On
|35%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Bunny Parking
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shooter Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Golden Week Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Golden Week Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Golden Week Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Golden Week Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n Goblins
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Century – Arisen Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Chess Ultra
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Chivalry 2
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Chivalry 2 Special Edition
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Citadel: Forged With Fire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Civilizaiton VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|CODE SHIFTER
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Golden Week Sale
|Code Vein
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Golden Week Sale
|Code Vein Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|CODE VEIN Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Conan Chop Chop
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Conan Exiles
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Crash ‘n the Boys Street Challenge
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Golden Week Sale
|Crazy Strike Bowling EX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Shooter Sale
|Dead Space (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Space 2 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Space 3 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|DWG*
|Deep Rock Galactic
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|DWG*
|Deep Rock Galactic – Dark Future Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic – Dawn of the Dread Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Deep Rock Galactic – MegaCorp Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic – Rival Tech Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic – Roughneck Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic – Supporter Upgrade
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Deployment
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Golden Week Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Multiplayer Sale
|DOUBLE DRAGON
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Golden Week Sale
|Double Dragon 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Golden Week Sale
|DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Golden Week Sale
|Double Kick Heroes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|DragoDino
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dragon Age 2 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dragon Age: Origins (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Golden Week Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Golden Week Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Golden Week Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Legendary Pack Set
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|Golden Week Sale
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Golden Week Sale
|Duke Nukem Forever
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Special Scenario Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Special Weapon Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Dynasty Warriors 9 – All Season Passes Set
|Add-On
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 2
|Add-On
|55%
|Golden Week Sale
|Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 3
|Add-On
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|May The 4th Sale
|Edge of Eternity
|Xbox Game Pass
|20%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Embr
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Enter The Gungeon
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|F.E.A.R. 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Faeria
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Family Feud
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Shooter Sale
|Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|Shooter Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shooter Sale
|Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Shooter Sale
|Far Cry 5
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Far Cry 5 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|Far Cry 6
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|Far Cry 6 Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|Far Cry 6 Season Pass
|Add-On
|35%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Far Cry Instincts Predator
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|Shooter Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Farm Together
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Multiplayer Sale
|FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Golden Week Sale
|FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Golden Week Sale
|Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Final Fantasy IX
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Final Fantasy VII
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XIII (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XIII-2 (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK
|Add-On
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS
|Add-On
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS
|Add-On
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO
|Add-On
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|For Honor – Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|For The King
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Foreclosed
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Gang Beasts
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Genesis Alpha One
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Get Even
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Golden Week Sale
|Goosebumps: The Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|65%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Grand Theft Auto Online
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Gunscape
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Hell Let Loose – Spearhead Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Shooter Sale
|Hexagroove: Tactical DJ
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|30%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Hotshot Racing
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Hover
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Human Fall Flat
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|I Am Fish
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ikaruga
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Inertial Drift
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|45%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Instant Sports Paradise
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|Shooter Sale
|Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|DWG*
|Just Die Already
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|Katamari Damacy REROLL
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Golden Week Sale
|KILLER QUEEN BLACK
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|KungFu Kickball
|Smart Delivery
|15%
|Multiplayer Sale
|LA-MULANA
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|LA-MULANA 2
|Not Sold Separately
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Landflix Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Lawn Mowing Simulator
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|May The 4th Sale
|LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|Let’s Cook Together
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Liftoff: Drone Racing
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Liftoff: Drone Racing Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Light Fairytale Episode 1
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Light Fairytale Episode 2
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII (Xbox One Backward Compatible)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Little Nightmares
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Golden Week Sale
|Little Nightmares Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Little Nightmares II
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Lost Planet 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Lost Planet 3
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|Mahjong Adventure DX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Manhunt
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Many Faces: Console Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mass Effect 2 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mass Effect 3 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|Max Payne
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Max Payne 3
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|55%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Miden Tower
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|33%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Mighty No. 9
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Golden Week Sale
|Minerva’s Den
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|Monopoly Madness
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: DLC Collection
|Add-On
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit
|Add-On
|25%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete BGM Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Gesture & Pose Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Hairstyle Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Handler Costume Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Pendant Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Room Decor Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Sticker Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|Monster Viator
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Murder Diaries 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|My Hero One’s Justice
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Golden Week Sale
|My Hero One’s Justice 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Golden Week Sale
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Golden Week Sale
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Golden Week Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Golden Week Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Golden Week Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|90%
|Golden Week Sale
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Golden Week Sale
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|Necromunda: Hired Gun – Hunter’s Bounty Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Shooter Sale
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Necropolis
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Nerf Legends
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe
|Smart Delivery
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Nickelodeon: Kart Racers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|OCTOPATH TRAVELER
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Omen of Sorrow
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Multiplayer Sale
|One Piece World Seeker
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Golden Week Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Golden Week Sale
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Golden Week Sale
|One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Golden Week Sale
|Onimusha: Warlords
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Operation: Tango
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Out of Space: Couch Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Outbreak Co-Op Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Outbreak: The Undying Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Multiplayer Sale
|PAC-MAN 256
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Pikuniku
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle
|Add-On
|30%
|May The 4th Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|May The 4th Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Solo Pack
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes
|Add-On
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|EA Play
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|EA Play
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
|EA Play
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Poker Club
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Prey
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|Project CARS 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Golden Week Sale
|Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Golden Week Sale
|Project CARS 3
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Project CARS 3: SEASON PASS
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Pure Pool
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Multiplayer Sale
|R-Type Final 2
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Golden Week Sale
|Raccoon City Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Shooter Sale
|RAD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Radiant Silvergun
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|RainCity
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack DLC
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Rayman Origins
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG*
|ReactorX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Recompile
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Red Dead Redemption
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
|Add-On
|65%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Red Dead Revolver
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Redout – Lightspeed Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Renegade
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil 0
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Resident Evil 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|Xbox Game Pass
|20%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shooter Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil Triple Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Resident Evil Village
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Golden Week Sale
|Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Shooter Sale
|Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|RIDE
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Riders Republic Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Riders Republic Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Riptide GP: Renegade
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Multiplayer Sale
|River City Ransom
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Golden Week Sale
|Road Redemption
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Romancing SaGa 2
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|70%
|Golden Week Sale
|Romancing SaGa 3
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Golden Week Sale
|RPGolf Legends
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Golden Week Sale
|Ruinverse
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|45%
|Golden Week Sale
|Ryan’s Rescue Squad
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|DWG*
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|Save Your Nuts
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|SCARLET NEXUS
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|ScourgeBringer
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Scrabble
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Screencheat
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Shape Up Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|She Sees Red Interactive Movie
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Shotgun Farmers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Skate (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Skate 3 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Skater XL
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Smart Moves
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sniper Elite 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|90%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|85%
|Multiplayer Sale
|SokoBunny
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Soulcalibur VI
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Golden Week Sale
|Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Spec Ops The Line
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|SpeedRunners
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Splasher
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Star Crossed
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|EA Play
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Star Wars Episode I Racer
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|EA Play
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Republic Commando
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Squadrons
|EA Play
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars The Force Unleashed
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|Stardew Valley
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Blazing Freedom Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe
|Smart Delivery
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Lizzy Musi Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Ryan Martin Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Skull Noir Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Stargazer Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Steel Thunder Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – The 70s Car Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Street Outlaws: The List
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Streets of Rogue
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Strider
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Golden Week Sale
|Super Dodge Ball
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Golden Week Sale
|Super Hydorah
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Super Pixel Racers
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Multiplayer Sale
|SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Golden Week Sale
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Tales of Arise
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Golden Week Sale
|Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Golden Week Sale
|Task Force Kampas
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tears of Avia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|TEKKEN 7 – Originals Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Golden Week Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 3
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 4
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|The Ascent
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Multiplayer Sale
|The BioWare Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Crew 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Golden Week Sale
|The Darkness
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|The Darkness II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos – Chicken Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|The Forgotten City
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|33%
|Golden Week Sale
|The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Multiplayer Sale
|The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|The Surge: Augmented Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Them Bombs
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Shooter Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Touhou Luna Nights
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|DWG*
|Towaga: Among Shadows
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Treasure Hunter Simulator
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Trials Fusion
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Twin Mirror
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Golden Week Sale
|TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 + Glaive: Brick Breaker Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|UNO Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Unrailed!
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Multiplayer Sale
|WARBORN
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Multiplayer Sale
|Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|WARRIORS OROCHI 4: Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Deluxe Edition
|Add-On
|40%
|Golden Week Sale
|WARSAW Console Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Watch_Dogs Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|We Are The Dwarves
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Multiplayer Sale
|We. The Revolution
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wheel of Fortune
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Wizard of Legend
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Multiplayer Sale
|WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Golden Week Sale
|Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|ŌKAMI HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alice: Madness Returns
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Avatar: TLA: TBE
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Battlefield 1943
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|Battlefield 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Battlefield: Bad Company
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shooter Sale
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|BioShock
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|BioShock 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Bioshock 2 Minerva’s Den
|Add-On
|50%
|Shooter Sale
|BioShock Infinite
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Shooter Sale
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2
|Add-On
|67%
|Shooter Sale
|Brothers in Arms: HH
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Dead Space
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Space 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Space 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dragon Age 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Duke Nukem Forever
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|F.E.A.R. 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Shooter Sale
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC
|Add-On
|70%
|Shooter Sale
|Far Cry Instincts Predator
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Shooter Sale
|Fight Night Champions
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shooter Sale
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|GTA IV: The Lost and Damned
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Ikaruga
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|May The 4th Sale
|LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Lost Planet 2
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|Lost Planet 3
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|Lost Planet Colonies
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|Manhunt
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Mass Effect 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mass Effect 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Max Payne
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Max Payne 3
|Backward Compatible
|55%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
|Backward Compatible
|33%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Prey
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|Radiant Silvergun
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Golden Week Sale
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG*
|Red Dead Redemption
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Red Dead Revolver
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Risen 3 Titan Lords
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Risen 3 Titan Lords Fog Island
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Risen 3 Titan Lords Uprising of the Little Guys
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Series
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|skate.
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars Republic Commando
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|May The 4th Sale
|The Darkness
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|The Darkness II
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shooter Sale
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shooter Sale
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Incube8 Games launches Incube8 Games Lite with new Gameboy game Gunship
Retro publisher Incube8 Games has announced a new imprint, Incube8 Games Lite, with the intent of publishing cartridge-only physical releases for retro handheld games. Incube8 Games Lite releases will be strictly cartridge releases; they will not include [...]
Shooter P3 now available on Switch
In an avalanche of bullets, enormous explosions, and the most cruelly demanding bosses, you won’t have time to think. Ready? Because we have already started! SIMPLE CONTROLS, HARDCORE CHALLENGE! The cosmos must be cleaned of evil and extremely [...]
These are the free Xbox games for May 2022
Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers in May 2022. -Yoku’s Island Express ($19.99): Available May 1 to 31-The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk ($19.99): Available May 16 to June 15-Hydro Thunder [...]
Comments