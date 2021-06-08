These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 8, 2021

by SquallSnake on June 8, 2021
XBOX 360
17
0
previous article
Justin Danger (Switch) Review
next article
Side-scrolling cinematic adventure The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] coming to PS4/PS5 June 2021
Contents

The following discounts will run through June 14, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
#SinucaAttackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
A Knight’s QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Big PharmaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Blood Bowl 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Blood Bowl 2: Legendary EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Blood WavesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Brutal RageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
DescendersXbox Game Pass25%Spotlight Sale
Drunken FistXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Evil InsideXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Firework – a modern taleXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Gangsta ParadiseXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
GravelXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Gravel Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
GreedFallXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Heart&SlashXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Spotlight Sale
Help Will Come TomorrowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Hunt: Showdown – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Landflix OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Mail MoleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Mordheim: City of the DamnedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Warhammer Skulls Sale
MotoGP 20Xbox Game Pass75%DWG*
MotoGP 21Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
MudRunnerXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
MudRunner – American Wilds EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
MudRunner – American Wilds ExpansionAdd-On60%DWG*
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross VideogameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Necromunda: Hired GunSmart Delivery15%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Necromunda: Underhive WarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang DLCAdd-On15%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gangs BundleAdd-On20%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar GangAdd-On33%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Neon AbyssXbox Game Pass33%DWG*
NeveroutXbox Play Anywhere50%Spotlight Sale
Nine Witches: Family DisruptionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
OlliOlliXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Overcooked: Gourmet EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Override: Mech City BrawlXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Party GolfXbox One X Enhanced90%DWG*
Pinball FX3 – Core CollectionAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
Pinball FX3 – Universal Classics PinballAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Redout – Mars PackAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Redout – Space Exploration PackAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
RIDEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Solitaire 3DXbox Play Anywhere30%DWG*
Space CrewXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Space Hulk: TacticsXbox One X Enhanced75%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Star CrossedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Super Blood HockeyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
SylvioXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Talisman: Digital EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Warhammer Skulls Sale
The Metronomicon – Challenge Pack BundleAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance FloorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
The Shapeshifting DetectiveXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Time CarnageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Troll & IXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Tyd wag vir NiemandXbox Play Anywhere85%Spotlight Sale
Valentino Rossi The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
VarenjeXbox Play Anywhere70%DWG*
Vermintide 2 – Shadows over BögenhafenAdd-On50%Warhammer Skulls Sale
WandersongXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – MartyrXbox One X Enhanced80%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium editionXbox One X Enhanced80%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer 40,000: MechanicusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm GroundXbox One, Xbox Series X|S15%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer Pack: Hack and SlashXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer Quest 2: The End TimesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer Vermintide – Death on the ReikAdd-On50%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer Vermintide – Karak AzgarazAdd-On50%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer Vermintide – StromdorfAdd-On50%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: ChaosbaneXbox One X Enhanced70%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: End Times – VermintideXbox One X Enhanced90%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2Xbox Game Pass75%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Back to UbersreikAdd-On50%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Grail KnightAdd-On33%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Outcast EngineerAdd-On25%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition ContentAdd-On75%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Winds of MagicAdd-On50%Warhammer Skulls Sale
WildfireXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
World of Warships: Legends – Champion of KhorneAdd-On30%Warhammer Skulls Sale
World of Warships: Legends – For the Emperor!Add-On30%Warhammer Skulls Sale
Yes, Your GraceXbox Game Pass30%DWG*

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
RAW – Realms of Ancient WarArcade80%DWG*
Sniper: Ghost WarriorGames On Demand80%DWG*
Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map PackAdd-On80%DWG*
Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Second StrikeAdd-On80%DWG*
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, XBOX 360, XBOX One
discountNewssaleXbox 360XBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Justin Danger (Switch) Review
4.5
11
 
ASTRO: The Beginning (PC) Review with stream
3.0
 
Rift Racoon (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.5
Platforms
 
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX gets release date and new trailer
 
ASTRO: The Beginning (PC) Review with stream
 
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 now available – overview trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Cloud Cutter (PC)
 
2D metroidvania B.I.O.T.A. coming to PC later this year
View All
Latest News
      
 

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX gets release date and new trailer

by SquallSnake on June 8, 2021
Revealed back in June of 2020, the nostalgia hit strong as fans eagerly looked forward to the release of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. Merge Games, in conjunction with developer, Jankenteam are pleased to reveal Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX will now be [...]
3
 

EastAsiaSoft’s Summer Showcase covers many games – watch here

by SquallSnake on June 8, 2021
EastAsiaSoft shared a new “Summer Showcase” video that covers a wide variety of titles scheduled for release in 2021 across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The format for this premier deviates slightly from the structure of [...]
2
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums