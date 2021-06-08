These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 8, 2021

The following discounts will run through June 14, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|#SinucaAttack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|A Knight’s Quest
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Big Pharma
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Blood Waves
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Brutal Rage
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Descenders
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Drunken Fist
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Evil Inside
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Firework – a modern tale
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gangsta Paradise
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gravel
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gravel Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|GreedFall
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|Heart&Slash
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|Help Will Come Tomorrow
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|Landflix Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mail Mole
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Mordheim: City of the Damned
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|MotoGP 20
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|MotoGP 21
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|MudRunner
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|Smart Delivery
|15%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang DLC
|Add-On
|15%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gangs Bundle
|Add-On
|20%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang
|Add-On
|33%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Neon Abyss
|Xbox Game Pass
|33%
|DWG*
|Neverout
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Nine Witches: Family Disruption
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|OlliOlli
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Override: Mech City Brawl
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Party Golf
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|DWG*
|Pinball FX3 – Core Collection
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Universal Classics Pinball
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Redout – Mars Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Redout – Space Exploration Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|RIDE
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Solitaire 3D
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG*
|Space Crew
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Star Crossed
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Super Blood Hockey
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Sylvio
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Talisman: Digital Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|The Metronomicon – Challenge Pack Bundle
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Shapeshifting Detective
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Time Carnage
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Troll & I
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tyd wag vir Niemand
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Valentino Rossi The Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Varenje
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|70%
|DWG*
|Vermintide 2 – Shadows over Bögenhafen
|Add-On
|50%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Wandersong
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|15%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer Quest
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer Vermintide – Death on the Reik
|Add-On
|50%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer Vermintide – Karak Azgaraz
|Add-On
|50%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer Vermintide – Stromdorf
|Add-On
|50%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: Chaosbane
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Back to Ubersreik
|Add-On
|50%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Grail Knight
|Add-On
|33%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Outcast Engineer
|Add-On
|25%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition Content
|Add-On
|75%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Winds of Magic
|Add-On
|50%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Wildfire
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|World of Warships: Legends – Champion of Khorne
|Add-On
|30%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|World of Warships: Legends – For the Emperor!
|Add-On
|30%
|Warhammer Skulls Sale
|Yes, Your Grace
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|DWG*
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Second Strike
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
