These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 22, 2021

by SquallSnake on June 22, 2021
XBOX 360
31
0
previous article
Party brawler Sacrifice Your Friends trailer here
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through June 28, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
911 OperatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Simulator Sale
A Plague Tale: InnocenceXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – NebelgeschwaderAdd-On60%DWG*
ADIOS AmigosXbox One X Enhanced80%Simulator Sale
AER – Memories of OldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Simulator Sale
Aery – Sky CastleXbox One X Enhanced35%Spotlight Sale
Agatha KnifeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Simulator Sale
Aircraft EvolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Simulator Sale
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s CreedXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed OriginsSmart Delivery65%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: ChinaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: IndiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: RussiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season PassAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSmart Delivery40%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising BundleSmart Delivery45%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion BundleSmart Delivery45%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold EditionSmart Delivery30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season PassAdd-On25%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Autobahn Police Simulator 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Simulator Sale
Aven ColonyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Aven Colony – Cerulean ValeAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
BATTLESHIPXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
BH TrialsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Simulator Sale
BoggleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery65%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
BORIS THE ROCKETXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Simulator Sale
Brawlhalla – All Legends PackAdd-On25%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Brawlhalla – Collector’s PackAdd-On10%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Bridge ConstructorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Simulator Sale
Bridge Constructor StuntsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Simulator Sale
Bridge Constructor: The Walking DeadSmart Delivery40%Simulator Sale
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s HighwayXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Buildings Have Feelings TooXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Simulator Sale
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Bus SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Simulator Sale
CalicoXbox One X Enhanced25%Simulator Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Car Mechanic SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Simulator Sale
Car Mechanic Simulator ClassicXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Simulator Sale
Car Mechanic Simulator – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Simulator Sale
Car Mechanic Simulator – DLC MegaPackAdd-On45%Simulator Sale
CarX Drift Racing OnlineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Simulator Sale
Chess UltraXbox One X Enhanced60%Simulator Sale
Child of LightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Simulator Sale
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Simulator Sale
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One EditionXbox Game Pass75%Simulator Sale
Construction Simulator 2 US – Console EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Simulator Sale
Construction Simulator 3 – Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Simulator Sale
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Simulator Sale
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Simulator Sale
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Simulator Sale
Curse of the Dead GodsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
DARQ Complete EditionSmart Delivery25%DWG*
Death CrownXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Demolish & BuildXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Simulator Sale
Doodle Games Collector’s BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Spotlight Sale
Doodle God: Crime CityXbox Play Anywhere60%Spotlight Sale
Drake HollowXbox Game Pass40%Spotlight Sale
Driving EssentialsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Simulator Sale
Esports Life TycoonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Simulator Sale
Family FeudXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 2Xbox One Backward Compatible70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 3Xbox One Backward Compatible85%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonXbox One Backward Compatible85%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 3 Classic EditionXbox One X Enhanced90%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced85%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry ClassicXbox One Backward Compatible80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry PrimalXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Farmer’s DynastyXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Fighter WithinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Simulator Sale
Football Manager 2021 Xbox EditionXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
For Honor – Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
For Honor – Standard EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes BundleAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Formula Retro RacingXbox One X Enhanced75%Simulator Sale
Four Kings Casino: All-In Starter PackAdd-On50%Simulator Sale
FurwindXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Gas Guzzlers ExtremeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Simulator Sale
Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Graveyard KeeperXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Simulator Sale
Gravity HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Grow UpXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Hasbro Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
House FlipperXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Simulator Sale
Hungry Shark WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
I Am AliveXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Immortals Fenyx RisingSmart Delivery50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold EditionSmart Delivery40%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season PassAdd-On35%Ubisoft Forward Sale
JalopyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Simulator Sale
Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Just Dance 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Just Dance 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition CompleteXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Knockout CityEA Play25%Spotlight Sale
Knockout City Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Mafia II: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Many Faces: Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Mars HorizonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Simulator Sale
Mars: War LogsXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Merchant of the SkiesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial35%Simulator Sale
Monopoly DealXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Monopoly Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Monopoly PlusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Monster Prom: XXLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Simulator Sale
Monster SanctuaryXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
MotoGP 18Xbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
MXGP2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Narcos: Rise Of The CartelsXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
NiffelheimXbox One X Enhanced75%Simulator Sale
Norman’s Great IllusionXbox One X Enhanced50%Simulator Sale
NORTHXbox One X Enhanced50%Simulator Sale
Null DrifterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
OthercideXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
OutlandXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
OutridersXbox Game Pass35%DWG*
Overwatch Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
PC Building SimulatorXbox Play Anywhere60%Simulator Sale
PC Building Simulator AORUS WorkshopAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
PC Building Simulator NZXT WorkshopAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
PC Building Simulator Overclockers UK WorkshopAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
PC Building Simulator Razer WorkshopAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
PC Building Simulator Republic of Gamers WorkshopAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
PenariumXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight Sale
Pig Eat BallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Spotlight Sale
Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 5Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 6Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
Planet of the EyesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Poker ClubSmart Delivery30%Simulator Sale
Pool Nation FXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Simulator Sale
Pool Nation Snooker BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Simulator Sale
Prince of PersiaXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Prison Architect: Total Lockdown BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Simulator Sale
Prison Architect: Xbox One EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Simulator Sale
Pure PoolXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Simulator Sale
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV ShowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Rabbids Invasion – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Rayman 3 HDXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Rayman OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
REZ PLZXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
RIOT: Civil UnrestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Simulator Sale
RiskXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Risk: Urban AssaultXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
RiverbondXbox Play Anywhere75%Spotlight Sale
Robot Squad Simulator XXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Simulator Sale
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Ubisoft Forward Sale
ScrabbleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Secret NeighborXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Sephirothic StoriesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Shape UpXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Shape Up Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Shovel Knight: Treasure TroveXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Skyforge: 105 000 ArgentsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Skyforge: 50 000 ArgentsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
SnakeybusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Simulator Sale
Snooker Nation ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced65%Simulator Sale
SONIC 4 Episode IIXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic AdventureXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic Adventure 2Xbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic GenerationsXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic The HedgehogXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic The Hedgehog 2Xbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode IXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
SpacelandXbox One X Enhanced65%Simulator Sale
SparkliteXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Spartan FistXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Spirit of the North: EnhancedPre-Order Discount20%Spotlight Sale
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 PackAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection packAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
State of MindXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Simulator Sale
STEEPXbox Game Pass60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
STEEP X Games Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Streets of Rage 4Xbox Game Pass35%DWG*
Swim OutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
TannenbergSmart Delivery60%DWG*
Taxi ChaosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Simulator Sale
Team Sonic RacingXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
The Church in the DarknessXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
The CrewXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
The Crew 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
The Crew 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
The Crew Season PassAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
The Dark Eye: Chains of SatinavXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
The Dark Eye: MemoriaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
The Drone Racing League SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Simulator Sale
The Escapists + The Escapists 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
The Little AcreXbox Game Pass85%Spotlight Sale
The Long Journey HomeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Simulator Sale
The Sims 4EA Play85%DWG*
The StoryTaleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
The Surge 2Xbox Game Pass75%DWG*
The TechnomancerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
The Ultimate Sonic BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
theHunter: Call of the WildXbox Game Pass60%Simulator Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Simulator Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Simulator Sale
Tokyo Warfare TurboXbox One X Enhanced50%Simulator Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tony Stewart’s All-American RacingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Simulator Sale
Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car RacingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Simulator Sale
Trackmania TurboXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tracks – The Train Set GameXbox One X Enhanced30%Simulator Sale
Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Simulator Sale
Train Sim World 2020Xbox Game Pass60%Simulator Sale
Train Sim World 2: Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Simulator Sale
Train Station SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Simulator Sale
TransferenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Trials FusionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tribal PassXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Simulator Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
TT Isle of ManXbox One X Enhanced90%DWG*
Ultimate Fishing SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Simulator Sale
Ultimate Racing 2DXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Simulator Sale
UNOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
UNO Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Untitled Goose GameXbox One X Enhanced40%Simulator Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
VaporumXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
VerdunSmart Delivery60%DWG*
War Thunder – Sho’t Kal Dalet PackAdd-On50%Simulator Sale
War Thunder – USS Helena PackAdd-On50%Simulator Sale
War Thunder – VL Pyorremyrsky PackAdd-On50%Simulator Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs Season PassAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs: LegionSmart Delivery55%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season PassAdd-On25%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch_DogsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch_Dogs Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
We Are The DwarvesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
West of Dead: Path of the Crow EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Wheel of FortuneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s TrapXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
WRC 7 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
WRC Collection FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
WW1 Game Series BundleOptimized for Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
XCOM 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Youtubers Life – OMG EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Simulator Sale
ZOMBIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Ubisoft Forward Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s CreedBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed BrotherhoodBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIIBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s CreedIV Black FlagBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Brothers in Arms: HHBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 2Backward Compatible70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 3Backward Compatible85%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible85%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry ClassicBackward Compatible80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
I Am AliveBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Mars: War LogsBackward Compatible80%DWG*
OutlandBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Prince of PersiaBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Rayman LegendsBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Sonic & KnucklesBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic AdventureBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic Adventure 2Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic the HedgehogBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic the Hedgehog 2Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode IBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode IIBackward Compatible50%DWG*
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
discountNewssaleXbox 360XBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Tip Top (PC) Review
6.5
8
 
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC) Review
8.0
 
Nature Matters (Switch) Review
5.5
Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: UnMetal (PC)
 
Tip Top (PC) Review
 
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC) Review
 
Roguelike survival TV game show DeathRun TV trailer here
 
UnMetal looks like the Metal Gear clone you’ve always wanted
View All
Latest News
      
 

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 22, 2021

by SquallSnake on June 22, 2021
The following Xbox games are discounted through June 28, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 911 Operator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Simulator Sale A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG* Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – [...]
31
 

Party brawler Sacrifice Your Friends trailer here

by SquallSnake on June 21, 2021
Sacrifice Your Friends is a 1- 4 players party brawler inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. The game was successfully funded on Kickstarter and chosen as a finalist in the Ubisoft Indie Series competition. You battle your friends in dynamic, [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums