These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of February 9, 2021

by SquallSnake on February 9, 2021
XBOX 360
11
0
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through February 15, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
6180 the moonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
ABZUXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies UnknownXbox Game Pass67%Lunar New Year Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Adventure Time: Pirates of the EnchiridionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
AlienCruiseXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
American Ninja Warrior: ChallengeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
AngerForce:ReloadedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Ara Fell: Enhanced EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Arcade Classics Anniversary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Arise: A simple storyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Arkane Anniversary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Ary and the Secret of SeasonsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed OriginsSmart Delivery60%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Assetto CorsaXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Assetto Corsa CompetizioneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Assetto Corsa Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Attack on Titan 2Xbox One X Enhanced40%Anime Month Sale
Attack on Titan 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Anime Month Sale
Attack on Titan 2: Final BattleXbox One X Enhanced30%Anime Month Sale
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Upgrade PackAdd-On30%Anime Month Sale
Banner of the MaidXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Anime Month Sale
Batman: Arkham CollectionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
Battlefield V Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield V Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Beast QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Ben 10: Power TripXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Big Buck Hunter ArcadeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
BioShockXbox One Backward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
BioShock 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
BioShock InfiniteXbox One Backward Compatible70%Lunar New Year Sale
BioShock: The CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Bleeding EdgeXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The NightXbox Game Pass50%Anime Month Sale
Bloody Shooters BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Bloody ZombiesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Blue DragonXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Book of DemonsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
BorderlandsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
Borderlands 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
Borderlands 3Smart Delivery67%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery55%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery65%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Borderlands Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Borderlands: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Brief BattlesXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Brothers: A Tale Of Two SonsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Bully Scholarship EditionXbox One Backward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4Xbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops PassAdd-On60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S15%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: GhostsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced25%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
CandlemanXbox One X Enhanced70%Lunar New Year Sale
Carnival GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Cars 3: Driven to WinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Cartoon Network: Battle CrashersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania Anniversary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania Harmony of DespairXbox One Backward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania: Lords of ShadowXbox One Backward Compatible67%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2Xbox One Backward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HDXbox One Backward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga ContinuesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Lunar New Year Sale
Code VeinXbox Game Pass67%Anime Month Sale
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Anime Month Sale
Contra Anniversary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Contra: Rogue CorpsXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Control Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Crackdown 3Xbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-FueledXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Crayola ScootXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First SinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Dark Souls IIIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Dark Souls III – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Dark Souls: RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
DarkwoodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Dead AllianceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Alliance: Multiplayer EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead By Daylight: Special EditionXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Or Alive 6Xbox One X Enhanced70%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Or Alive 6 Season Pass 1Add-On30%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Or Alive 6 Season Pass 2Add-On30%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Or Alive 6: Season Pass 3Add-On25%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Or Alive 6: Season Pass 4Add-On25%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead RisingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Rising 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Rising 2 Off The RecordXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Rising 4Xbox One X Enhanced85%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Lunar New Year Sale
Dead Rising Triple Bundle PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Debris InfinityXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Debris: Xbox One EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Defiance 2050: Starter Class PackAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Degrees Of SeparationXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On)Xbox Game Pass33%Lunar New Year Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light + SeasonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Lunar New Year Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Destiny 2: Forsaken (Add-On)Xbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Destiny 2: Legendary EditionAdd-On40%Lunar New Year Sale
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Add-On)Xbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind DividedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Devil May Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced20%Lunar New Year Sale
Devil May Cry HD CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Diablo III: Eternal CollectionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
Digerati Couch Co-op Vol. 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
DiRT 4Xbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
DIRT 5Smart Delivery50%Lunar New Year Sale
DIRT 5 Year One EditionSmart Delivery50%Lunar New Year Sale
DiRT RallyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0Xbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Disneyland AdventuresXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Doodle God: EvolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
DOOMXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
DOOM Eternal Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
DOOM Eternal Standard EditionXbox Game Pass67%Lunar New Year Sale
DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Lunar New Year Sale
DOOM Slayers CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZXbox One X Enhanced85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball XenoverseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Z: KakarotXbox One X Enhanced60%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark ArisenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New RidersXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Duke Nukem ForeverXbox One Backward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
Dying LightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Lunar New Year Sale
Elite Dangerous: Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Lunar New Year Sale
ExtinctionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season PassAdd-On80%Lunar New Year Sale
Extinction: Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
F1 2019Xbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & ProstXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
F1 2020Xbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Fallout 4: Season PassAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
Fallout 76Xbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment BundleAdd-On25%Lunar New Year Sale
Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADSXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
For Honor – Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%Lunar New Year Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Car PassAdd-On60%Lunar New Year Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Fortune IslandAdd-On60%Lunar New Year Sale
Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ChampionsAdd-On60%Lunar New Year Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Standard EditionXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons BundleAdd-On60%Lunar New Year Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Lunar New Year Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Car PassAdd-On70%Lunar New Year Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard EditionXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate EditionXbox Play Anywhere65%Lunar New Year Sale
G.I. Joe: Operation BlackoutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Lunar New Year Sale
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Lunar New Year Sale
Gears of War 4Xbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe VersionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Gears TacticsXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Gene RainXbox One X Enhanced30%Lunar New Year Sale
Ghostbusters: The Video Game RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced40%Lunar New Year Sale
GhostrunnerSmart Delivery25%Lunar New Year Sale
Gigantosaurus The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
God’s TriggerXbox One X Enhanced40%Lunar New Year Sale
Golazo!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
GoliathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Goosebumps: The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Grand Theft Auto IVXbox One Backward Compatible65%Lunar New Year Sale
Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash CardAdd-On15%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasXbox One Backward Compatible33%Lunar New Year Sale
GreedFallXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
GRIDXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
GRID Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Halo Wars: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass65%Lunar New Year Sale
Halo: Spartan AssaultXbox Game Pass65%Lunar New Year Sale
Halo: The Master Chief CollectionXbox Game Pass40%Lunar New Year Sale
Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Hitman 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Lunar New Year Sale
Hitman HD Enhanced CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters OverboardXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
How To Survive 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Immortals Fenyx RisingSmart Delivery40%Lunar New Year Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold EditionSmart Delivery20%Lunar New Year Sale
IndivisibleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Initial2: New StageXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
INVERSUS DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Journey to the Savage PlanetXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Jumanji: The Video GameXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Jump ForceXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
Jump Force – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
Jurassic World EvolutionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Cause 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Cause 3: XXL EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Cause 4 – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Cause 4 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Cause 4 – ReloadedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Dance 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Killer Instinct: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter PrologueXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Kingdom Hearts IIIXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX –Xbox Game Pass75%DWG*
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re MindAdd-On33%DWG*
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Lara Croft And The Temple Of OsirisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Harry Potter CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Marvel CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO The IncrediblesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO WorldsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Lunar New Year Sale
Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t DryXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Life Is Strange 2 – Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Lilith-MXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
LivelockXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Lost OdysseyXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Mad MaxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Mafia IIXbox One Backward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Mafia II: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Mafia III: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Mafia: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced25%Publisher Sale
Mafia: TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced35%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: InfiniteXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere60%Lunar New Year Sale
Mega Man 11Xbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man 30th Anniversary BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Anime Month Sale
MekoramaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Memories of MarsXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Metal Gear Rising: RevengeanceXbox One Backward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Metal Gear Solid HD Edition 2 & 3Xbox One Backward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive ExperienceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Metal Gear SurviveXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
Micro Machines World SeriesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive EditionXbox Play Anywhere60%Lunar New Year Sale
MinoriaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Anime Month Sale
Misadventures PB WinterbottomXbox One Backward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2Xbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Hunter World: IceborneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete BGM PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Gesture & Pose PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Hairstyle PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Pendant PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Room Decor PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Sticker PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Monster Prom: XXLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Monster Truck ChampionshipXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Mortal Kombat 11Smart Delivery60%DWG*
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2Add-On40%DWG*
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath ExpansionAdd-On50%DWG*
MotoGP 19Xbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Motorbike Racing BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Mr. Pumpkin AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
MX Nitro: UnleashedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross VideogameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
My Hero One’s JusticeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Anime Month Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm LegacyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi StrikerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Anime Month Sale
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
NBA 2K21Xbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Sale
Nickelodeon: Kart RacersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4Xbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Anime Month Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody KnowsXbox One X Enhanced60%Anime Month Sale
Onimusha: WarlordsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Operencia: the Stolen SunXbox Play Anywhere60%DWG*
Ori and the Will of the WispsXbox Game Pass67%Lunar New Year Sale
Outbreak: Lost HopeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Overlord: Fellowship of EvilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Override 2: Super Mech LeagueSmart Delivery20%Anime Month Sale
Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery20%Anime Month Sale
Overwatch Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure BayXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Paw Patrol: On A RollXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave EditionXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21Xbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Sale
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 5Add-On40%DWG*
Planet Coaster: Console EditionXbox Game Pass25%Lunar New Year Sale
Planet Coaster: Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery25%Lunar New Year Sale
Portal KnightsXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
PreyXbox One Backward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
Prey: Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Project CarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Project CARS 2Xbox One X Enhanced85%Lunar New Year Sale
Project CARS 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Lunar New Year Sale
Project CARS 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Project CARS 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Project StarshipXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Pure Farming 2018Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Smart Delivery25%Lunar New Year Sale
Quantum BreakXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Race With RyanXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Rapala Fishing: Pro SeriesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack DLCAdd-On75%Lunar New Year Sale
Rare ReplayXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
ReCoreXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Red Dead RedemptionXbox One Backward Compatible67%Lunar New Year Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2Xbox One X Enhanced55%Lunar New Year Sale
Remnant: From The AshesXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Remothered: Broken PorcelainXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Lunar New Year Sale
RIDE 3Xbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
RIDE 3 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year CelebrationXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
River City GirlsXbox Game Pass30%Anime Month Sale
Road RageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
RobozarroXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Rock of Ages 3: Make & BreakXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Rockstar Table TennisXbox One Backward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
Runestone KeeperXbox Play Anywhere80%Lunar New Year Sale
Rush: A DisneyPixar AdventureXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Ryse: Legendary EditionXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
ScreamRideXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Scribblenauts Mega PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Sea of ThievesXbox Game Pass30%Lunar New Year Sale
Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceXbox One X Enhanced35%Lunar New Year Sale
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Shaq Fu: A Legend RebornXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
She Sees Red Interactive MovieXbox Play Anywhere70%DWG*
Sid Meier’s Civilization RevolutionXbox One Backward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Silent Hill: HD CollectionXbox One Backward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
SkelattackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
SkullyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. BundleXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Sleeping Dogs Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Soulcalibur VIXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Space Hulk: TacticsXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Spec Ops The LineXbox One Backward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
Spyro Reignited TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Star CrossedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderEA Play50%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut EditionXbox Game Pass30%Lunar New Year Sale
Stikbold! A Dodgeball AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Street Outlaws: The ListXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
StriderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
Sunset OverdriveXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Super Bomberman RXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini GolfXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization LycorisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial40%Anime Month Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Anime Month Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Anime Month Sale
TEKKEN 7Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3Xbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Tennis World Tour 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
TENNIS WORLD TOUR 2 ACE EDITIONXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
TerrariaXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Tesla ForceSmart Delivery20%Spotlight Sale
The Bug ButcherXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
The ClockerXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Council – Episode 2: Hide And SeekAdd-On75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 3: RipplesAdd-On75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 4: Burning BridgesAdd-On75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 5: CheckmateAdd-On75%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little HopeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial33%Lunar New Year Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of MedanXbox Game Pass67%Lunar New Year Sale
The DarknessXbox One Backward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
The Darkness IIXbox One Backward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
The Disney Afternoon CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Lunar New Year Sale
The Elder Scrolls OnlineXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
The LEGO Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
The LEGO Movie 2 VideogameXbox One X Enhanced55%Lunar New Year Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
The Outer WorldsXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
The PersistenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff BundleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Dine OutAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Discover UniversityAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Eco LifestyleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Island LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Jungle AdventureAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Outdoor RetreatAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 ParenthoodAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Realm Of MagicAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Spa DayAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 StrangerVilleAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 VampiresAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sinking CityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
The TechnomancerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of StoneAdd-On70%Lunar New Year Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntXbox Game Pass80%Lunar New Year Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion PassAdd-On70%Lunar New Year Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And WineAdd-On70%Lunar New Year Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
This is the Zodiac SpeakingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass70%Lunar New Year Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 PassAdd-On40%Lunar New Year Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%Lunar New Year Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2Xbox One X Enhanced30%Lunar New Year Sale
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced25%Lunar New Year Sale
Torchlight IIXbox One X Enhanced40%Lunar New Year Sale
Torchlight IIIXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Torment: Tides of NumeneraXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDSXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITIONXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Trine 4: The Nightmare PrinceXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Trine: Ultimate CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Trove – Eclipse PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Trove – Hearty Party Pack 1Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
Twin MirrorXbox One X Enhanced33%Lunar New Year Sale
TwinCopXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
UglyDolls: An Imperfect AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Underworld AscendantXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
UnturnedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Valfaris & Slain Double PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
VirginiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
WarpartyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Watch Dogs: LegionSmart Delivery40%Lunar New Year Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold EditionSmart Delivery25%Lunar New Year Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery25%Lunar New Year Sale
We Are The DwarvesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
WenjiaXbox Play Anywhere70%Lunar New Year Sale
Whipseey and the Lost AtlasXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
World of Tanks – Pz. Kpfw. V/IVAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
World of Tanks – Rover-237Add-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
World of Tanks – T26E3 Eagle 7Add-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Arkansas BrawlerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Lunar New Year Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Super-dreadnoughtAdd-On20%Lunar New Year Sale
WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally ChampionshipSmart Delivery50%Lunar New Year Sale
WRC 9 FIA World Rally ChampionshipSmart Delivery50%Lunar New Year Sale
WWE 2K BattlegroundsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
XCOM 2Xbox One X Enhanced90%Publisher Sale
XCOM 2 CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
XCOM Enemy WithinXbox One Backward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of FirmamentXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Yakuza: Like a DragonSmart Delivery30%Lunar New Year Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero EditionSmart Delivery30%Lunar New Year Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero EditionSmart Delivery30%Lunar New Year Sale
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road TripXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal CollectionXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
ŌKAMI HDXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
BioShockBackward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
BioShock 2Backward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
BioShock InfiniteBackward Compatible70%Lunar New Year Sale
Blue DragonBackward Compatible75%DWG*
BorderlandsBackward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
Borderlands 2Backward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
Bully Scholarship EditionBackward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania Harmony of DespairBackward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania Lords of ShadowBackward Compatible67%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2Backward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HDBackward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Duke Nukem ForeverBackward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
Goosebumps: The GameGames On Demand75%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto IVBackward Compatible65%Lunar New Year Sale
Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasBackward Compatible33%Lunar New Year Sale
Guncraft: Blocked and LoadedGames On Demand75%DWG*
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesBackward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Lost OdysseyBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Mafia IIBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Metal Gear Rising: RevengeanceBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Metal Gear Solid HD: 2 & 3Backward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Orc Attack: Flatulent RebellionArcade75%DWG*
PreyBackward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
RAW – Realms of Ancient WarArcade80%DWG*
Red Dead RedemptionBackward Compatible67%Lunar New Year Sale
Rockstar Table TennisBackward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization RevolutionBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Silent Hill: HD CollectionBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Spec Ops: The LineBackward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
The DarknessBackward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
the Darkness IIBackward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
The Misadventures PB WinterbottomBackward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
XCOM: Enemy WithinBackward Compatible80%Lunar New Year Sale
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
