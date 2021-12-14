These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of December 14, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through December 20, 2021.
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG*
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG*
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
|Backward Compatible
|33%
|DWG*
|Omerta – City of Gangsters
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG*
|Red Dead Redemption
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG*
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Sacred 2 Fallen Angel
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|70%
|DWG*
|The Outfit
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Tropico 5
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Mega Cat bringing new NES game Trophy to Xbox
Retrotainment Games and Mega Cat Studios are proud to unveil the product of their love affair with retro gaming and modern digital publishing: 8BitLegit! This new partnership aims to curate and publish the best new authentic retro games for fans to enjoy, [...]
Four player FPS co-op The Anarusis coming to GamePass Day 1 in January 2022
The Stray Bombay team and their sci-fi four-player, cooperative first-person shooter, The Anacrusis, is set to release January 13, 2021 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S as an Early Access / Game Preview title. Not only will The Anacrusis launch [...]
Dragonborne DX getting a physical Gameboy Color release
Incube8 Games will be publishing Dragonborne DX, developed by Spacebot Interactive, on a physical cartridge for the Nintendo Game Boy Color. The original Dragonborne gave you the opportunity to travel through the region of Argon as Kris, in search of your [...]
Comments