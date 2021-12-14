These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of December 14, 2021

SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 14, 2021
XBOX 360
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through December 20, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
3on3 FreeStyle – 270 FS PointsAdd-On10%Free To Play Sale
3on3 FreeStyle – 550 FS PointsAdd-On20%Free To Play Sale
A Gummy’s LifeOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
A Plague Tale: InnocenceXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Aeon Must Die!Xbox One X Enhanced25%Publisher Sale
Age of Wonders: Planetfall Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Johnny Gat Agent PackAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Lazarus Agent PackAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Akuto: ShowdownXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Aliens: Fireteam EliteOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Publisher Sale
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Deluxe Edition UpgradeAdd-On15%Publisher Sale
AntVentorXbox Play Anywhere30%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s CreedXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season PassAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLCAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLCAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLCAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione – British GT Pack DLCAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 1,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 11,500 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 2,040 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 3,200 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 4,360 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 6,600 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black LegendXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLCAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3 – Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome JackpotAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Bounty of BloodAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and TentaclesAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic FustercluckAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Bounty BattleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Brawlhalla – All Legends PackAdd-On25%Free To Play Sale
Brawlhalla – Collector’s PackAdd-On10%Free To Play Sale
Bully Scholarship EditionXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Call of CthulhuXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Champions of Renown: Year 3 All-Star PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Cities: Skylines – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Civilization VI – New Frontier PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles – Architects of Argos PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC BundleAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles: Isle of SiptahFuncom20%Add-On Sale
Control Expansion 1 “The Foundation”Add-On70%Add-On Sale
Control Expansion 2 “AWE”Add-On70%Add-On Sale
Crossout – CorridaAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Crossout – Spectral HunterAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Crossout — Assault Force: Bravo-6Add-On50%Free To Play Sale
CRSED: F.O.A.D. – Fire Dragon PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
CRSED: F.O.A.D. – God of Thunder PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
CRSED: F.O.A.D. – Holy Beast PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
CRSED: F.O.A.D. – Holy Maiden PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
CRSED: F.O.A.D. – Metal Zombie PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Curse of the Dead GodsXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Dauntless – 1,000 (+150 Bonus) PlatinumAdd-On25%Free To Play Sale
Dauntless – 10,000 (+4,000 Bonus) PlatinumAdd-On25%Free To Play Sale
Dauntless – 2,500 (+650 Bonus) PlatinumAdd-On25%Free To Play Sale
Dauntless – 5,000 (+1,700 Bonus) PlatinumAdd-On25%Free To Play Sale
Dauntless – Arc Slayer PackAdd-On25%Free To Play Sale
Dead DustXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Add-On Sale
DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part TwoAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dragon Sinker: Descendants of LegendXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
Enlisted – “Battle of Berlin” BundleAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Enlisted – “Battle of Moscow” Machine Gun BundleAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy” Machine Gun BundleAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Fallout 4: AutomatronAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 4: Contraptions WorkshopAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 4: Far HarborAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 4: Nuka-WorldAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec WorkshopAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 4: Wasteland WorkshopAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment BundleAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonXbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On67%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Farming Simulator 19Xbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Season PassAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Fin and the Ancient MysteryXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Fishing Planet: Amazon Carnival PackAdd-On30%Free To Play Sale
Fishing Planet: Deluxe PackAdd-On30%Free To Play Sale
Fishing Planet: Golden PackAdd-On30%Free To Play Sale
Fishing Planet: Rainforest Journey PackAdd-On25%Free To Play Sale
Fishing Planet: Tropic Hunter PackAdd-On30%Free To Play Sale
Five DatesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes BundleAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Full Spectrum WarriorXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Gems of War Intermediate Pack 1Add-On30%Free To Play Sale
Gems of War Starter Pack 1Add-On50%Free To Play Sale
Gems of War – Advanced Pack 1Add-On30%Free To Play Sale
Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Gems of War – Mini VIP PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Ghost SweeperXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Ghostrunner: Metal Ox PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Ghostrunner: Neon PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Ghostrunner: Winter PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Goosebumps Dead of NightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto IVXbox One Backward Compatible65%DWG*
GreedFallXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
GreedFall – Gold EditionSmart Delivery70%Publisher Sale
GreedFall – The de Vespe ConspiracyAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Hitchhiker – A Mystery GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Homefront: The Revolution – Aftermath DLCAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Homefront: The Revolution – Beyond the WallsAdd-On85%Add-On Sale
Hood: Outlaws & LegendsSmart Delivery40%Publisher Sale
Hunt: Showdown – An Unlikely PairAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Bayou WraithAdd-On15%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Beast HunterAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Blade Hunter BundleAdd-On65%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Gunslingers BundleAdd-On65%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Spirit of NianAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – The Companion BundleAdd-On65%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – The KidAdd-On15%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Through the Bone BriarAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Wolf at the DoorAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
IkenfellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Infliction: Extended CutXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Injustice 2 – Source Crystals — 11000Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2 – Source Crystals — 150000Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2 – Source Crystals — 23000Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2 – Source Crystals — 50000Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1Add-On70%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2Add-On70%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 3Add-On70%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Infinite TransformsAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: TMNTAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Insurgency: SandstormOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLCAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
JUMP FORCE Character Pack 14: Giorno GiovannaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 10 TodorokiAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 11 MeruemAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 12 HieiAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 13 Yoruichi ShihoinAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 1: Seto KaibaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 2: Biscuit KruegerAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 3: All MightAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 4 Majin BuuAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 5: Katsuki BakugoAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 6: Toshiro HitsugayaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 7: Madara UchihaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 8 Grimmjow JaegerjaquezAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
JUMP FORCE – Character Pack 9 Trafalgar LawAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Carnivore Dinosaur PackAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s SanctuaryAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur PackAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe ContentAdd-On65%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur CollectionAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Herbivore Dinosaur PackAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Raptor Squad Skin CollectionAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic ParkAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr WuAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Just Dance 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking GroundAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
King’s Bounty II – Day One Edition PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
MageQuitXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
MechaNikaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Mechstermination ForceXbox Play Anywhere30%DWG*
Metaloid: OriginXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Metro Exodus – Sam’s StoryAdd-On55%Add-On Sale
Metro Exodus – The Two ColonelsAdd-On55%Add-On Sale
Midnight Club: Los Angeles CompleteXbox One Backward Compatible33%DWG*
Minion Masters: Mordar’s Malediction DLCAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Minion Masters: NightmaresAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Minion Masters: Outlandish Operations DLCAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Minion Masters: Scrat Infestation DLCAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Minion Masters: Zen-Chi MasterAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On BundleAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – RamboAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – RoboCopAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – Shao KahnAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – SpawnAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – Terminator T-800Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – AlienAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – GoroAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Jason VoorheesAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – PredatorAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
MudRunnerXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
MudRunner – American Wilds EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Necromunda: Hired GunSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Necromunda: Underhive WarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
NeveroutXbox Play Anywhere70%Spotlight Sale
Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue HeroesXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
Nidhogg 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
OthercideXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Outbreak Co-Op AnthologySmart Delivery30%Spotlight Sale
Paladins Sky Whale PackAdd-On25%Free To Play Sale
Paladins Starter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Free To Play Sale
Paladins – Deal of the Day UnlockAdd-On25%Free To Play Sale
Paladins – Nightmare PackAdd-On25%Free To Play Sale
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Pinball Arcade: Add-On Pack-1Add-On50%Free To Play Sale
Pinball Arcade: Add-On Pack-2Add-On50%Free To Play Sale
Pinball Arcade: Stern Table Pack-1Add-On50%Free To Play Sale
Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. PinballAdd-On60%Free To Play Sale
Pinball FX3 – Balls of Glory PinballAdd-On55%Free To Play Sale
Pinball FX3 – Bethesda PinballAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 1 BundleAdd-On40%Free To Play Sale
Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 2 BundleAdd-On40%Free To Play Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball Season 1 BundleAdd-On40%Free To Play Sale
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 BundleAdd-On40%Free To Play Sale
Pinball FX3 – Universal Classics PinballAdd-On55%Free To Play Sale
Pinball FX3: Jurassic World PinballAdd-On55%Free To Play Sale
Port Royale 3Xbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Portal Knights – Druids, Furfolk, and Relic DefenseAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and RiftsAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One PassAdd-On35%Add-On Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Three PassAdd-On35%Add-On Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two PassAdd-On35%Add-On Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Street Fighter PackAdd-On35%Add-On Sale
Prey: MooncrashAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Prison Architect: DLC BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Add-On Sale
Quern – Undying ThoughtsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Rayman OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible67%DWG*
Realm Royale Cute But Deadly PackAdd-On75%Free To Play Sale
Red Dead RedemptionXbox One Backward Compatible67%DWG*
Redout: Space AssaultXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
RememoriedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Revenant SagaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Riddled Corpses EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Rockstar Table TennisXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Rogue Company: Power Ballad PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Shady Part of MeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Publisher Sale
Sir LovelotXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Skyforge: Bounty Hunter Collector’s EditionAdd-On25%Free To Play Sale
Skyforge: Glory And Honor PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Skyforge: Gunner Quickplay PackAdd-On30%Free To Play Sale
Skyforge: Necromancer Quickplay PackAdd-On30%Free To Play Sale
Skyforge: New Horizons – Collector’s PackAdd-On40%Free To Play Sale
Skyforge: Revenant Quickplay PackAdd-On30%Free To Play Sale
Skyforge: Slayer Quickplay PackAdd-On30%Free To Play Sale
Skyforge: Warlock/Witch Quickplay PackAdd-On30%Free To Play Sale
SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Free To Play Sale
SnowRunnerXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
SnowRunner – Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Music PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Ultimate Cosmetic PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Speed 3 – Grand PrixXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 PackAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection packAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass ThreeAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass TwoAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Stellaris: Deluxe Upgrade PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed IslandsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Surviving Mars – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Tandem: A Tale of ShadowsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
The Council – Complete SeasonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
The CrewXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
The Crew Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
The Dark Eye: Chains of SatinavXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
The Dark Eye: MemoriaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
The Evil Within – The AssignmentAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
The Evil Within – The ConsequenceAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
The Evil Within – The ExecutionerAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
The Outer Worlds Expansion PassAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
The SurgeXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
The Surge 2Xbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
The Wild at HeartXbox Game Pass25%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)Xbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Tony and ClydeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
TrailmakersXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Trove – Fast FortuneAdd-On35%Free To Play Sale
Trove – Geode Companion Pack 1Add-On50%Free To Play Sale
Trove – Geode Companion Pack 2Add-On50%Free To Play Sale
Trove – Level 25 Boost PackAdd-On20%Free To Play Sale
Trove – Mega Menagerie PackAdd-On40%Free To Play Sale
TrüberbrookXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Two Point Hospital: Close EncountersAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Two Point Hospital: Off the GridAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Two Point Hospital: Retro Items PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Unruly HeroesXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC BundleAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
VampyrXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Void BastardsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
War Thunder – Apache PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
War Thunder – Black Shark PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
War Thunder – Leopard PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
War Thunder – T-72AV (TURMS-T) PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
War Thunder – XM-1 ChryslerAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm GroundXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Warhammer Vermintide – Death on the ReikAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Warhammer Vermintide – Karak AzgarazAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Warhammer Vermintide – StromdorfAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Forgotten RelicsAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Grail KnightAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Outcast EngineerAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Sister of the ThornAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Winds of MagicAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Wasteland 3 Expansion PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy DetonationAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Wasteland 3: The Battle of SteeltownAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Watch Dogs Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
We. The RevolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Wolfenstein II: The Deeds of Captain Wilkins (DLC 3)Add-On60%Add-On Sale
Wolfenstein II: The Diaries of Agent Silent Death (DLC 2)Add-On60%Add-On Sale
World of Tanks – Kirovets-1Add-On50%Free To Play Sale
World of Tanks – T26E3 Eagle 7Add-On50%Free To Play Sale
World of Tanks: Master of the Match Ultra BundleAdd-On55%Free To Play Sale
World of Tanks: Modern Armor – M60A1 RISEAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
World of Tanks: Start Essentials PackAdd-On50%Free To Play Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Nimble De GrasseAdd-On20%Free To Play Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Small TreasureAdd-On20%Free To Play Sale
World Soccer Strikers ’91Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
World War Z: AftermathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers PassAdd-On35%Add-On Sale
WWE 2K20 Backstage PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
WWZ Upgrade to AftermathAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
XCOM 2: Reinforcement PackAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenAdd-On90%Add-On Sale
XCOM: 2 Resistance Warrior PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Yakuza 6: Song of Life Clan Creator Card BundleAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Clan Creator BundleAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Crafting Mat SetAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Job SetAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke SetAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Management Mode SetAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stat Boost SetAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume SetAdd-On50%Add-On Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s CreedBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Bully Scholarship EditionBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible70%DWG*
Far Cry 4Games On Demand60%DWG*
Full Spectrum WarriorBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto IVBackward Compatible65%DWG*
Midnight Club: Los Angeles CompleteBackward Compatible33%DWG*
Omerta – City of GangstersGames On Demand75%DWG*
Port Royale 3 Pirates & MerchantsBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible67%DWG*
Red Dead RedemptionBackward Compatible67%DWG*
Rockstar Table TennisBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Sacred 2 Fallen AngelBackward Compatible70%DWG*
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!Xbox Play Anywhere70%DWG*
The OutfitBackward Compatible70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentBackward Compatible70%DWG*
Tropico 5Games On Demand75%DWG*
