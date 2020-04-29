These are the free PS4 games for May 2020

by squallsnake on April 29, 2020
If you are a PS+ member, Sony will provide you with a chance to snag the following games for free during May 2020.

Cities: Skylines Playstation Edition

Do you have what it takes to develop a small, bustling community into a sprawling megacity? In Cities: Skylines, the acclaimed city builder sim by Paradox Interactive, you make the decisions that will see your city flourish or fail. You’ll need strategic smarts to keep your burgeoning ecosystem from collapse, ensuring your ever-growing populace stay happy and the industries that are the lifeblood of your expanding metropolis continue to thrive.   

Farming Simulator 19

Stressed by the bustling city life and eager to tackle a more sedate livelihood? Rural escapism awaits with Farming Simulator 19! Developer GIANTS Software has packed in a wealth of agricultural pastimes to lose yourself in as you set out to maintain a homestead. Harvest crops, raise livestock, tackle forest, ride your own horses…or just jump behind the wheel of your John Deere tractor or one of over 300 authentic farming vehicles and go for a drive.  

Both titles will be available to download from Tuesday, May 5, until Monday, June 1.

