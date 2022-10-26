These are the free Playstation games for November 2022

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 26, 2022
Playstation 4
0
previous article
Budget Halloween shooter Bones of Halloween coming soon
PS Nov 2022
Contents

Sony announced the following Playstation games will be free to PS+ and higher tier subscribers.

Nioh 2 / Nioh 2 Remastered | PS4, PS5
Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging single player action RPG sequel. Take down a host of deadly new Yokai, seasoned samurai warriors and gargantuan boss monsters in Team Ninja’s stylized vision of Japan’s early Sengoku period. Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.

PlayStation Plus members can add both Nioh 2 on PS4 and Nioh 2 Remastered to their game library.

Lego Harry Potter Collection | PS4
The Lego Harry Potter Collection brings together Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered! This compilation unites the creative prowess of Lego and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more. Enjoy two player fun either local or online.

Heavenly Bodies | PS4, PS5
Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in this challenging physics game, featuring a collection of stellar scenarios inspired by the feats of space explorers and researchers throughout history. Wrangle control of your cosmonaut’s arms with the left and right thumbsticks to push, pull, and clamber through fully physically simulated scenarios aboard a scientific research station, alone or with a friend via local co-op.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PSN
NewsPS4PS5
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Gas Station Simulator (Xbox One) Review
9.0
2
 
FIFA 23 (PC) Review
9.0
 
Super Jagger Bomb (PS4) Review with stream
3.5
Platforms
 
5
FIFA 23 (PC) Review
 
Perseus Titan Slayer
Hack-and-Slasher Perseus: Titan Slayer coming to PC soon, free trial
 
Volley Pals
Arcade volleyball title Volley Pals coming 2023
 
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
MyGamer Visual Cast – Blind Fate: Edo no Yami (PC)
 
OIP
Kitsune Zero (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
PS Nov 2022

These are the free Playstation games for November 2022

by SquallSnake on October 26, 2022
Sony announced the following Playstation games will be free to PS+ and higher tier subscribers. Nioh 2 / Nioh 2 Remastered | PS4, PS5Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging [...]
 
Bones of Halloween

Budget Halloween shooter Bones of Halloween coming soon

by SquallSnake on October 26, 2022
Ratalaika Games and Petite Games announced that Bones of Halloween will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5 consoles on October 28th 2022 for a price of just $5. Bones of Halloween is a small but spooky first person shooter full of [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums