These are the free Playstation games for May 2023

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on April 26, 2023
Playstation 4
0
previous article
Hyper-5 (XSX) Review with stream
PS May 2023
Contents

Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ or higher tier subscribers in May 2023.

GRID Legends | PS4, PS5

Welcome to GRID Legends: a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling and unpredictable motorsport, incredible race variety and an immersive narrative that puts you at the heart of the action. Take the spotlight in an engrossing racing story, brought to life by a world-class cast including Ncuti Gatwa in a ground-breaking extended reality production. Face fierce personalities, paddock politics, on-track drama and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, as a fly-on-the-wall documentary captures every moment.

Chivalry 2 | PS4, PS5

Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield in this multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – experience large-scale conflicts in sprawling medieval environments ranging from Tournament grounds to full-scale castle sieges. Pick your playstyle with 4 classes and 12 subclasses, each with their own unique weapons and abilities and much more then charge headfirst into stunning 64-player cinematic battles. The PS5 version runs in 4K at 60fps.

Descenders | PS4

Descenders is a fast-paced extreme downhill biking game that’s easy to pick up, but difficult to master, featuring an in-depth physics system that lets you control every subtle movement of your rider. Take on different jumps, slopes and hillbombs every time you play with procedurally generated levels. Earn special mutators each time you play, and work out which abilities work best for your riding style and earn new bikes and threads as you build your online Rep system.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5
NewsPS4PS5
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Hyper-5 (XSX) Review with stream
5.5
5
 
Pirates Outlaws (XSX) Review
8.0
 
Akka Arrh (PS5) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
Moons of Darsalon
Moons of Darsalon is Cuphead meets Oddworld – now available
 
Recollection
Recollection (PC) Review
 
Hidden Through Time 2
Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic announced
 
Rusted Moss
MyGamer Visual Cast – Rusted Moss (PC)
 
feat
Kujlevka (PC Early Access) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
PS May 2023

These are the free Playstation games for May 2023

by SquallSnake on April 26, 2023
Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ or higher tier subscribers in May 2023. GRID Legends | PS4, PS5 Welcome to GRID Legends: a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling and unpredictable motorsport, incredible race variety [...]
 
Irem Collection Volume 1 2023 04 25 23 010 768x432 1

ININ Games, Tozai and IREM join forces to release IREM Collections

by SquallSnake on April 25, 2023
Hold onto your gaming seats, because we’ve got some news that’s going to blow your mind! ININ Games, Tozai Games and IREM have joined forces to launch a powerful, unsurpassed new collaboration! The dynamic trio is set to release an IREM [...]
14
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums