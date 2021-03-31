These are the free Playstation games for April 2021

by SquallSnake on March 31, 2021
Playstation 4
18
0
Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ members in April 2021.

Oddworld: Soulstorm* | PS5**

Oddworld’s Abe returns in this action adventure platformer set directly after the events of 2014’s Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty. Having undergone a transformation from clueless cog in a mega-corporate machine to unlikely hero and beacon of hope, Abe must now save his fellow Mudokons by any means necessary. As you recruit more followers, stick to stealth and puzzle solve to survive or scavenge goods and craft an arsenal to liberate your friends. In Oddworld: Soulstorm, you will begin to understand the power of many will be needed to solve problems that the individual alone cannot.

Days Gone | PS4

Ride into a desperate, dog-eat-dog open world of the Pacific Northwest as drifter and bounty hunter, Deacon St. John. Risk the threats of the broken road on the back of your trusty bike as you face swarms of mindless feral Freakers – and equally terrifying humans. Unpredictable weather and different times of day and night can cause incredible danger and shocking surprises… and everything wants you dead. Devise your strategies as you customise weapons and skills, craft traps and upgrade your bike as you try and survive the unforgiving wilderness. 

Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PS4

Hitler’s hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4. Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players*** await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon. Continue the alternate history of Zombie Army Trilogy in huge new levels, and uncover a sinister plan that takes the Survivor Brigade across Italy and

*Oddworld: Soulstorm not available in South Korea; launch date for South Korea is still under exploration and will be announced at a later date.
**PS5 console only; PlayStation Plus benefit not applicable for Oddworld: Soulstorm on PS4.
***Internet connection and PlayStation Plus required for online multiplayer modes. PlayStation Plus is an ongoing subscription with recurring fees until cancelled. Age restrictions apply. See here for full terms & conditions.

