The Traveler’s Path is a low cost positioning puzzle game – now available

Put your logic and problem-solving skills to the test in The Traveler’s Path, a 3D spin on tile-based positional puzzles. From a bird’s eye view over forests, snowfields, deserts and more, it’s your job to help the traveler reach his destination by unscrambling the twisted footpath to his destination. Terrain is segmented into rotatable and swappable tiles. Only by thinking critically and a few steps ahead can you line up pieces of the path to lead the traveler from start to finish.

More than 50 challenging levels await, with new mechanics and obstacles added to increase challenge gradually over the course of the journey. The Traveler’s Path is a family-friendly puzzle adventure that couple creative thinking with lush fantasy themes and scenery!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: November 22, 2023
Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Rearrange terrain by swapping and rotating tiles to line up path segments!
Clear the road so the traveler can reach the far side of the map.
Overcome 50 stages of gradually increasing complexity and challenge!
Enjoy lush environments presented in top-down 3D style.
Discover multiple solutions to each puzzling map!

