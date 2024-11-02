The only two Gameboy Color games with this special feature

Only two games supported the Gameboy Color Tilt Sensor: Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble and the Japan exclusive Command Master, both of which were released in 2000 only months apart.

Command Master is an Enix RPG that uses motion control in combat. Out of all the genres to use tilt control, an RPG would probably be my last choice but Enix not only pulled it off, they went all in! The box art is amazing, the cool blue cart design is one-of-a-kind, and this game even offers 2-player link cable support.

https://youtu.be/ten4nu5qOjE

Years later, the Gameboy Advance would receive Yoshi Topsy Turvy, WarioWare Twisted, and Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Panechu. All of which used motion/tilt/gyro controls.

And don’t forget about the Tony Hawk Motion Pak for the original DS.

