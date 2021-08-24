The new Circa Infinity trailer is pretty trippy

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

RedDeer.games has shared a new gameplay trailer for Circa Infinity, Kenny Sun’s upcoming mind-blowing platformer arriving on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles later this year.

Circa Infinity’s new trailer captures the imagination with insanely circular animations, fast-paced action, and a pulse-pounding soundtrack.



CHALLENGING LEVELS

This crazy, black and white world of Circa Infinity will test your skills on 50 challenging levels. Slide through a series of circular layers to reach the core of each level or put yourself to the test in speedrun mode.



NON-STOP MOTION

Time your moves to avoid creatures dwelling within the circles, advancing to the next level. As you progress further down, the action gets faster and more challenging! You’ll enjoy every minute of this fast-paced, frantic, but satisfying action!

MESMERIZING VISUALS

The psychedelic visuals and blasting soundtrack will amp up the already intense gameplay experience, literally melting your brain! Get ready for the most hypnotic experience ever.





KEY FEATURES: