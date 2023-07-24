Swords & Bones 2 (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 24, 2023
Switch
0
previous article
PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe launching on consoles and PC soon
Swords and Bones 2
Contents
Item Reviewed

Swords & Bones 2 (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Bite sized levels keep gameplay moving at a fast pace
Each defeated enemy drops gold which is used to purchase worthwhile upgrades and bonuses
Collect all optional collectables to unlock secret at the end

Negatives

Retains the same odd button mapping as the original game with no option to modify
Plenty of cheap enemy placement which is more frustrating than fun
Some sound effects are ear piercing

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

A direct extension of the original, Swords & Bones 2 offers the same level of quality and similar retro-style gameplay as the first title.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Swords & Bones 2 features the same visual style, retro gameplay, and level of quality as the original. Honestly, it is more like an expansion pack than a new game, but I am okay with that since I enjoyed the simplicity and straightforwardness of the original port on Switch and Xbox.

Instead of playing as a hulking brute like the original, the player controls a female swordswoman to stop invading monsters. Just like the original, the 2D pixel art generates a fantastic retro appeal and the bite sized stages provide a fast-paced sense of progression.  Most stages can be completed in one minute or less so when you die, which you will do many times, restarts are much more tolerable. 

Unfortunately, the same issues that held back the original release awkwardly return in this sequel. The control scheme is odd with no option to customize. When using a Pro Controller, jump is assigned to A (should be B), attack is assigned to X (should be Y), and magic is assigned to B (should be X). There are some unfair enemy and hazard placement. And grinding for gold towards the end gets repetitive. Oh yeah, and some sound effects are ear piecing and you always have to listen to bosses speak their entire dialog with each attempt.

Newly implemented is the ability to block and some new spells are available for purchase in the store. Also, players will need to buy the ability to push rocks and activate portals which leads to replaying levels, artificially increasing gameplay time. For example, there are a couple stages in the first world where the rock pushing ability and portal summoning skills are required to collect the optional trophy in each stage. However, players will not have enough money at that point to buy one of those abilities, let along both. This means players will need to return and replay those stages once those abilities have been purchased. Point being, backtracking is required for completionists. Having one secret in each stage is a nice little bonus to find though. This is an exact repeat of the first game’s loop.

There are some obvious flaws, Swords & Bones 2, just like the original, but it is still a simple, pleasant retro action platformer. Killing each common enemy, even if some take one too many hits, means something as you’ll need every piece of gold to buy those final unlockables. The brevity of each stage plays to its strengths as the sense of accomplishment is constant. The 16-bit pixel art invokes strong retro vibes. These strengths are enough to overlook the imperfections and offers a good bit of charming, simplistic gameplay.

Very Similar To: Swords & Bones 1

Also Try: other recent indie action platformers

Wait For It: Swords & Bones 3 to be ported to console

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedRedDeerGamesReviewSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Swords & Bones 2 (Switch) Review
7.0
 
EchoBlade (XSX) Review with Stream
5.0
 
Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop (PC) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Pixel Junk Scrapper
PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe launching on consoles and PC soon
 
Gravity Circuit
MyGamer Visual Cast – Gravity Circuit (PC)
 
ss c1060421e91dfe1306b8e4cc0fd3763c42920814
Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop (PC) Review
 
Air Twister
Air Twister is a new 3D shooter by Yu Suzuki coming Nov 2023
 
featured
Yet Another Zombie Survivors (PC): Early Access Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Pixel Junk Scrapper

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe launching on consoles and PC soon

by SquallSnake on July 22, 2023
PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe is the latest installment from the award-winning PixelJunk series created by Q-Games. Battle through the city streets to take out the trash in this beat ‘em up that’s also a clean ‘em up with up to 4 player online multiplayer [...]
12
 
killsquad 6

Top-down twin-stick co-op action game Killsquad now available on PS4

by SquallSnake on July 20, 2023
Slap on your stompin’ boots and grab your three ‘murder-iest’ friends to decimate hordes of disgusting, slayable aliens in the 4-player co-op death heaven Killsquad, now available on PlayStation 4 (playable on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility) [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums