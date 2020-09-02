Survival Horror-Adventure The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters haunts Xbox One

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Publisher Chorus Worldwide Games and developer Devespresso Games announced that Korean chilling survival horror-adventure continues the dark story introduced in The Coma, with its sequel The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters an even more terrifying experience. Released on Microsoft’s XBox1 on September 4th 2020, it has won the prestigious Grand Prix and the Best Narrative Awards at the Taipei Game Show Indie Game Award 2020. The title’s atmospheric, story-driven gameplay features hand-illustrated manhwa (Korean manga) pits players against an unstoppable killer.

Mina Park, a student of Sehwa High, awakens at night in her school. It isn’t long before she realizes that something is amiss. The once-familiar school where she spends her evenings studying looks twisted by something dark and sinister. She finds herself pursued by someone or something that looks eerily like her teacher. To survive, Mina must go beyond the boundaries of her school and into the surrounding district. There, she will encounter strange creatures, mysterious strangers, and uneasy allies.

Explore far and uncover the shadow realm’s dark secrets. Use everything at your disposal to avoid a demoness hellbent on killing you! Immerse yourself in the warped Sehwa district as you encounter an engaging cast of characters, solve puzzles, discover revealing clues, and fight for survival against a relentless psycho.

Features:

· Fear Dark Song’s relentless pursuit to kill you, now with an all-new AI.

· Craft items to prepare for critical life-or-death situations or risk permanent injury.

· Explore the nightmarish district of Sehwa and discover its dark secrets.

· Scavenge resources to survive deadly encounters and afflictions.

· Unlock tools and upgrades to reach previously inaccessible areas.

· Hide to avoid detection and certain death. Pass challenges to conceal your location.

· Featuring vibrant, hand-illustrated in-game visuals and comic strips.