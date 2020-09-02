Survival Horror-Adventure The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters haunts Xbox One

by squallsnake on September 2, 2020
XBOX One
6
0
previous article
Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition (PS4) Review
next article
Sometimes You announces Active Neurons 2
Contents

Publisher Chorus Worldwide Games and developer Devespresso Games announced that Korean chilling survival horror-adventure continues the dark story introduced in The Coma, with its sequel The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters an even more terrifying experience. Released on Microsoft’s XBox1 on September 4th 2020, it has won the prestigious Grand Prix and the Best Narrative Awards at the Taipei Game Show Indie Game Award 2020. The title’s atmospheric, story-driven gameplay features hand-illustrated manhwa (Korean manga) pits players against an unstoppable killer.  

Mina Park, a student of Sehwa High, awakens at night in her school. It isn’t long before she realizes that something is amiss. The once-familiar school where she spends her evenings studying looks twisted by something dark and sinister. She finds herself pursued by someone or something that looks eerily like her teacher. To survive, Mina must go beyond the boundaries of her school and into the surrounding district. There, she will encounter strange creatures, mysterious strangers, and uneasy allies.

Explore  far and uncover the shadow realm’s dark secrets. Use everything at your disposal to avoid a demoness hellbent on killing you!   Immerse yourself in the warped Sehwa district as you encounter an engaging cast of characters, solve puzzles, discover revealing clues, and fight for survival against a relentless psycho.

Features:

·         Fear Dark Song’s relentless pursuit to kill you, now with an all-new AI.

·         Craft items to prepare for critical life-or-death situations or risk permanent injury.

·         Explore the nightmarish district of Sehwa and discover its dark secrets.

·         Scavenge resources to survive deadly encounters and afflictions.

·         Unlock tools and upgrades to reach previously inaccessible areas.

·         Hide to avoid detection and certain death. Pass challenges to conceal your location.

·         Featuring vibrant, hand-illustrated in-game visuals and comic strips.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, XBOX One
Chorus Worldwide GamesNewsXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition (PS4) Review
7.5
9
 
Car Mechanic Simulator Classic (Xbox One) Review
3.0
 
Samurai Shodown! 2 (Switch) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Tamarin gets September release date for PS4 and PC
 
Alpaca Ball Allstars is going to the best alpaca-based soccer game ever made
 
Open beta for action roguelike Sword of the Necromancer available now on PC
 
Puzzle platformer Wira & Taksa Against the Master of Gravity now available on Steam
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Battletoads 2020 (PC/X1)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Sometimes You announces Active Neurons 2

by squallsnake on September 2, 2020
Active Neurons 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 16, 2020 for $4.99. Active Neurons 2 is a game that trains the player in spatial logical thinking. Your main task in the game is to collect enough energy to [...]
5
 

Survival Horror-Adventure The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters haunts Xbox One

by squallsnake on September 2, 2020
Publisher Chorus Worldwide Games and developer Devespresso Games announced that Korean chilling survival horror-adventure continues the dark story introduced in The Coma, with its sequel The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters an even more terrifying experience. [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums