Super Woden GP is a new 90s racing game now available

Will you be able to reach the top of the motorsport world? Your story in Super Woden GP will see your career grow from limited resources and budget to championships across a multitude of intense racing events. Buy a cheap car and sign up for your first races, then use your winnings to acquire better vehicles, compete in bigger races and advance to the top! Explore rally races, arcade mode, endurance events and more in the nostalgic isometric racing style of Super Woden GP.

Inspired by genre classics of the 90s, Super Woden GP offers a huge lineup of vehicles and presents its campaign options through an intuitive world map interface. Collect more than 70 cars from 6 manufacturers from different countries across the globe. Race through an extensive campaign mode, dozens of circuits, rally stages and championships on your road to victory, all set to a brilliant soundtrack to keep you moving at top speed!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: November 9, 2022

Price: US$11.99 / €11.99

Features

-Advance your career across a world map of possibilities!

-Race through forests, cities, deserts, snowy landscapes and more.

-Collect more than 70 vehicles, from compacts to rally cars and even prototypes!

-Repaint any of your vehicles at the shop.

-Compete in local split-screen multiplayer for up to 4 racers!