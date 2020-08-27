Super Blood Hockey gets physical with Switch

by squallsnake on August 27, 2020
Switch
7
0
previous article
Free Playstation games for September 2020
next article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Battletoads 2020 (PC/X1)
Contents

Premium Edition Games, a brand-new Nintendo Switch physical edition publisher, is asking players to prepare for its debut release, Super Blood Hockey, when it exits the penalty box on December 7th, 2020 (a date which will live in infamy!).

Super Blood Hockey, developed by one-man indie studio Loren Lemcke and published by Digerati, is a retro, arcade-style ice hockey game that turns up violence to a potentially unhealthy level considering the human body only holds 10 pints of blood. Players that use a combination of superior skating, positioning, strategy, and blood-splattering, bone-crunching violence will find themselves winning one of Super Blood Hockey’s multiple game modes, including Exhibition, Tournament, Challenge, and Franchise Modes.

Leaderboards are also available to passive aggressively show your friends, and rivals, just how brutal you can be in the rink. If you prefer the direct and assertive route, Super Blood Hockey supports up to 4 players in local multiplayer puckfests.

The Premium Edition Games physical version of Super Blood Hockey will feature the following high-quality items:

  • Nintendo Switch™ Physical Case and Game
  • Double-sided Insert
  • Full Color Manual
  • A “Special” Trading Card
  • A Logo Sticker
  • First Prints of the game will have a hand-drawn Full Color Glossy Slipcase by legendary artist Paul E. Niemeyer of Mortal Kombat fame!

Pre-orders are now available at www.premiumeditiongames.com priced at $39.95 + S/H and will continue until September 22, 2020 at 11:59PM ET.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sports, Switch
NewsSportsSwitch
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Samurai Shodown! 2 (Switch) Review
8.0
17
 
King of Fighters R-2 (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Norman’s Great Illusion (Xbox One) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Open beta for action roguelike Sword of the Necromancer available now on PC
 
Puzzle platformer Wira & Taksa Against the Master of Gravity now available on Steam
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Battletoads 2020 (PC/X1)
 
Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming mid- Nov 2020
 
MythicOwl just released a connect-the-dot sim on Switch and PC
View All
Latest News
      
 

Free Xbox games for September 2020

by squallsnake on August 27, 2020
Microsoft announced the following games will be free in September for Xbox Live Gold and Ultimate subscribers. Tom Clancy’s The Division ($29.99): Available September 1 to 30 on Xbox One The Book of Unwritten Tales 2($19.99): Available September 16 to [...]
6
 

Become a tank mechanic with Tank Mechanic Simulator on Switch

by squallsnake on August 27, 2020
Tank Mechanic Simulator, a unique game about WWII tanks, is making its debut on the Nintendo Switch. The player becomes the owner of a tank museum who recovers damaged and abandoned tanks, in order to restore them to their former glory. The digital launch [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums