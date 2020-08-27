Super Blood Hockey gets physical with Switch

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Premium Edition Games, a brand-new Nintendo Switch physical edition publisher, is asking players to prepare for its debut release, Super Blood Hockey, when it exits the penalty box on December 7th, 2020 (a date which will live in infamy!).

Super Blood Hockey, developed by one-man indie studio Loren Lemcke and published by Digerati, is a retro, arcade-style ice hockey game that turns up violence to a potentially unhealthy level considering the human body only holds 10 pints of blood. Players that use a combination of superior skating, positioning, strategy, and blood-splattering, bone-crunching violence will find themselves winning one of Super Blood Hockey’s multiple game modes, including Exhibition, Tournament, Challenge, and Franchise Modes.

Leaderboards are also available to passive aggressively show your friends, and rivals, just how brutal you can be in the rink. If you prefer the direct and assertive route, Super Blood Hockey supports up to 4 players in local multiplayer puckfests.

The Premium Edition Games physical version of Super Blood Hockey will feature the following high-quality items:

Nintendo Switch™ Physical Case and Game

Double-sided Insert

Full Color Manual

A “Special” Trading Card

A Logo Sticker

First Prints of the game will have a hand-drawn Full Color Glossy Slipcase by legendary artist Paul E. Niemeyer of Mortal Kombat fame!

Pre-orders are now available at www.premiumeditiongames.com priced at $39.95 + S/H and will continue until September 22, 2020 at 11:59PM ET.