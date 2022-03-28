Stop-motion platformer Floogan coming to Switch

by SquallSnake on March 28, 2022
Switch
Floogan
Contents

Floogen is a fun platform adventure full of clay, jumping, and… melons! The game will appear on Nintendo Switch console this Thursday, March 31, thanks to RedDeer.games.

Floogen was created using real stop-motion animation – so there are elements made of cardboard, clay, paper, tape, and more! The world resembles a dream drawn straight from a child’s imagination. 

Face off against your adversaries as one of three playable heroes with unique skills, in this bizarre adventure full of quirky characters! If you encounter problems along the way, upgrades can help. 

KEY FEATURES:

    • Tight platforming and engaging fights 
    • A world full of details created with hand-crafted techniques from scratch
    • Lots of collectibles, upgrades, and 3 playable characters to unlock
    • Unique graphic style, reminding of children playing with clay 
    • Unforgettable atmosphere

