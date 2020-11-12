Sniper: Hunter Scope is free on Switch if you own 1 of these 2 games

338 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Sniper: Hunter Scope is an exclusive rail-on shooter inspired by Virtua Cop, Time Crisis, Crisis Zone and Horde Mode games!

Play S.N.I.P.E.R., the latest sniping game where you aim, fight and destroy virtual enemies. Try different types of missions, inspired both by classic rail shooters and modern cover shooters. Fight your way out during day and night, destroy evil forces and unlock new weapons and power-ups.

Game includes:

15+ STAGES

30+ WEAPONS

30+ GALLERY ITEMS

60+ SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

Available: 19 (Japan) / 20 (Europe/America) November only on Nintendo Switch!

Get it FREE if you have either Urban Flow or Paratopic on Nintendo Switch up until 19.12.20