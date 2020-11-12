Sniper: Hunter Scope is free on Switch if you own 1 of these 2 games

Sniper: Hunter Scope is an exclusive rail-on shooter inspired by Virtua Cop, Time Crisis, Crisis Zone and Horde Mode games!
Play S.N.I.P.E.R., the latest sniping game where you aim, fight and destroy virtual enemies. Try different types of missions, inspired both by classic rail shooters and modern cover shooters. Fight your way out during day and night, destroy evil forces and unlock new weapons and power-ups.
Game includes:
- 15+ STAGES
- 30+ WEAPONS
- 30+ GALLERY ITEMS
- 60+ SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT
Available: 19 (Japan) / 20 (Europe/America) November only on Nintendo Switch!
Get it FREE if you have either Urban Flow or Paratopic on Nintendo Switch up until 19.12.20
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Brawl Chess checkmates Switch and Xbox X/S soon
Brawl Chess will be released on 19th November on Nintendo Switch and 20th November on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. The game takes the classic chess game into the new century, making it super exciting. At the same time, it doesn’t change the most [...]
The Vita is getting a new digital game this month
My Aunt is a Witch will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on November 25, 2020 for $9.99, published by Sometimes You. ‘My Aunt is a Witch’ is a Visual Novel full of adventures and quests in the world of magic [...]
Xbox games on sale for the week of November 10, 2020
The following Xbox games are discounted through November 16, 2020. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale An Evil Existence Xbox One Game 25% DWG* Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 60% [...]
Comments