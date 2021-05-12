Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 gets release date, trailer, and pre-order bonus

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The latest entry in the best-selling first-person sniping franchise is less than one month away, and CI Games is excited to showcase the full gameplay experience on offer with its latest Gameplay Overview trailer. This new trailer provides a deepdive into the variety of gameplay available in Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, including sandbox-style maps, customizable weapons and equipment, and, of course, its shiny new feature — 1000m+ extreme-range sniping.

As well as new distances, the title also promises to take the franchise to new heights as the most visually impressive entry yet, when it launches on June 4th, 2021 for Xbox SeriesX/S, Xbox One, PS4 and PC. All PS4 editions of the game qualify for a free digital upgrade to the PS5 version, which will arrive later in the year.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is set in Kuamar, a lawless region of the Middle East, located along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Players take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as they attempt to take down the brutal dictatorship installed by President Bibi Rashida and her husband, Omar Al-Bakr. Contracts 2 takes the sandbox design of the first game to the next level with extreme long-range sniping, adding to the variety of objectives players will tackle and revisit using realistic weapons, gadgets, and skills they’ll enhance with unlockable upgrades.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 aims to set a new bar for the best-selling first-person sniping franchise of all time, when it launches on June 4th, 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4 and PC at $39.99 / €39,99 / £34,99 / AUD69.95. The PS5 version will arrive later in the year, but PS5 players needn’t wait, as all PS4 editions of the game arrive with a free digital upgrade to the next-generation version, upon its release later this year.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Features: