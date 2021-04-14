Skul: The Hero Slayer teased during Nintendo’s Indie Showcase

by SquallSnake on April 14, 2021
Switch
7
0
previous article
2D artillery game Cannon Brawl now available on Switch
next article
The Longing is a Switch game about loneliness and keeps playing even when you stop playing
Contents

Skul: The Hero Slayer, an indie title published by NEOWIZ and developed by SouthPAW Games, offered a sneak peek at their upcoming Switch version during the Nintendo Indie Showcase.

The Nintendo Switch version along with Xbox One and Playstation 4 ports are all set to be released this summer. Having already built a sizable community on Steam and boasting 17K+ reviews with a 93% rating, the expectations for the console ports are high. “We’re extremely excited to bring Skul to consoles and share our game with an even larger community of gamers” said Sang Woo Park, CEO of SouthPAW Games. “We’re also going to be updating both the PC and console versions of Skul throughout the year and have a bunch of cool content planned.”

SouthPAW Games also just recently released the 2nd post-launch update for the PC version. It features 4 “special event maps” that boost the variability of each run even more and bring a lot of new risk-reward factors into play.

Skul is available now on Steam for $19.99 USD. Please look forward to more updates in the near future.

We streamed the PC Version of Skul here:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NEOWIZNewsSouthPAW GamesSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Escape from Life Inc (Xbox One) Review
6.5
8
 
Rip Them Off (Xbox One) Review
5.0
 
Bladed Fury (Xbox One) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
SYNTHETIK 2 coming to Steam Early Access this summer
 
Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance Preview
 
Puzzle adventure The Last Cube coming to consoles later this year – trailer here
 
The Last Kids on Earth and The Staff of Doom gets launch date and trailer
 
Bouncer Story (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

The Longing is a Switch game about loneliness and keeps playing even when you stop playing

by SquallSnake on April 14, 2021
Application Systems is pleased to announce that last year’s surprise indie hit The Longing is coming to Nintendo Switch — today! This unusual adventure / sim / idle game hybrid, a passion project by German indie developer Anselm Pyta of Studio [...]
19
 

Skul: The Hero Slayer teased during Nintendo’s Indie Showcase

by SquallSnake on April 14, 2021
Skul: The Hero Slayer, an indie title published by NEOWIZ and developed by SouthPAW Games, offered a sneak peek at their upcoming Switch version during the Nintendo Indie Showcase. The Nintendo Switch version along with Xbox One and Playstation 4 ports [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums