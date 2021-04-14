Skul: The Hero Slayer teased during Nintendo’s Indie Showcase

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Skul: The Hero Slayer, an indie title published by NEOWIZ and developed by SouthPAW Games, offered a sneak peek at their upcoming Switch version during the Nintendo Indie Showcase.



The Nintendo Switch version along with Xbox One and Playstation 4 ports are all set to be released this summer. Having already built a sizable community on Steam and boasting 17K+ reviews with a 93% rating, the expectations for the console ports are high. “We’re extremely excited to bring Skul to consoles and share our game with an even larger community of gamers” said Sang Woo Park, CEO of SouthPAW Games. “We’re also going to be updating both the PC and console versions of Skul throughout the year and have a bunch of cool content planned.”



SouthPAW Games also just recently released the 2nd post-launch update for the PC version. It features 4 “special event maps” that boost the variability of each run even more and bring a lot of new risk-reward factors into play.

Skul is available now on Steam for $19.99 USD. Please look forward to more updates in the near future.

We streamed the PC Version of Skul here: