Side-scrolling shooter Hell Pages coming to Switch soon

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The doors to hell have been opened! The Earth has become a battlefield among 10 infernal armies. Bael, the most feared of all demons, sets out in an insane crusade to conquer the Earth for himself across 10 stages of bullet hell action. Violence and blood surround you. Nightmarish fiends accost you. It’s slay or be slain as the forces of evil fight to determine the fate of mankind!

Hell Pages is a traditional side-scrolling shoot’em up presented through grotesquely gorgeous HD visuals and set to a pumping soundtrack! Fly through ruined cityscapes, dark caverns, frozen wastelands and more as your quest for domination pits you against horrors than only a powerful demon could endure. In between stages, purchase items to aid in your survival, from magic and health to continues and save points. Will you emerge victorious or suffer everlasting torment alongside humanity?

Platforms: Switch

Release date: July 15, 2022

Price: US$8.99 / €8.99

Features:

-Overcome 10 gruesome levels of side-scrolling bullet hell action!

-Decide the fate of mankind by using evil against evil.

-Challenge massive demonic bosses in epic screen-filling showdowns!

-Enjoy eye-scorching HD visuals and a pumping soundtrack!