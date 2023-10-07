Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island coming to Switch Feb 2024

Spike Chunsoft announced the roguelike RPG Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island for Nintendo Switch is coming to North America and Europe on February 27, 2024.

The Mystery Dungeon offers endless gameplay with procedurally generated dungeon maps, enemies, and loot to ensure that every game will be a new challenge for even the most seasoned adventurers. Shiren starts at level one each time he enters a dungeon, so he needs to grow by defeating enemies, gathering loot, and building strength. All the gear and levels Shiren accumulates will be lost if he collapses during exploration and must restart from scratch. The action progresses on a turn-based system, which allows players to plan carefully and thoughtfully. Players must use their accumulated knowledge, experience, and imagination to succeed.

Pre-Order the Physical Version Today
As a first-run bonus, a 2.75” x 3” sticker featuring the protagonist Shiren and the game’s traditional Japanese art style will be included with the game.

