Sega releasing Sonic content in Two Point Hospital

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 30, 2021
8
0
previous article
Influence the world's fate with The Last Survey on Switch - trailer here
Two Point Hosptial Sonic Sega
Contents

SEGA and Two Point Studios Ltd. announced the crossover event of the millennium, as the immovable object of Two Point Hospital and the unstoppable force of Sonic the Hedgehog collide in an explosion of costumes, items, and joy. To celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary, players can now enjoy a whole range of new costumes and items for free in Two Point Hospital on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

What’s more, Two Point Hospital is going to be free to play or discounted on PC and a range of console platforms to tie into the celebrations. Details below:

  • Free to play on Steam from 30 July – 2 August. 75% off the base game and up to 50% off the DLC range from 30 July – 5 August
  • Free game trial on Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch from now until 3 August. 30% off the base game and all DLC until August 8.
  • Gold Free Play Days on Xbox Live from now until 1 August. 30% discount on base game and DLC until 9 August.

With a choice of four costumes in which to clothe your staff (Sonic, Amy, Knuckles, Tails), you can rest assured that your personnel will be looking tip-top as they shape up to deliver the very best healthcare in Two Point County.

And with items ranging from a stunning Sonic statue, decorative rugs and even a giant Gold Ring, you can be sure to find something suitably themed to pep up your hospitals in true Sonic style.

As huge fans of the lovely blue blur (and having previously featured a Sonic arcade machine in the game), Two Point Studios jumped at the opportunity to help celebrate Sonic’s 30th birthday.

“For us, it’s a dream come true to fully bring the joy of Sonic into our universe”, said Studio Director Gary Carr. “With discounts and free trials coming up to coincide with the pack, there’s never been a better time to get involved.”

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News
PS4SegaSwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Project Downfall (PC) (Early Access) Review
6.0
11
 
Food Truck Arena (Switch) Review
5.0
 
Metal Unit (Switch) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
Project Downfall
Project Downfall (PC) (Early Access) Review
 
Have a blast
Multiplayer shooter Have A Blast coming to PC and Switch in August
 
Waves of Steel
Unconventional naval combat simulator Waves of Steel swims onto Steam
 
Super Sami Roll
Marble Madness-like roller Super Sami Roll now available on Steam
 
Aragami 2
Check out Aragami 2’s stealth and combat gameplay
View All
Latest News
      
 
Two Point Hosptial Sonic Sega

Sega releasing Sonic content in Two Point Hospital

by SquallSnake on July 30, 2021
SEGA and Two Point Studios Ltd. announced the crossover event of the millennium, as the immovable object of Two Point Hospital and the unstoppable force of Sonic the Hedgehog collide in an explosion of costumes, items, and joy. To celebrate Sonic’s [...]
8
 
The Last Survey

Influence the world’s fate with The Last Survey on Switch – trailer here

by SquallSnake on July 30, 2021
Immerse yourself in the most unique story-rich experience  about the Earth’s bleak future, shown on hand-drawn sketchy visuals. In this black and white world devastated by big companies, your job is to deliver a survey that can save the [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums