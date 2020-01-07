Samurai Showdown gets pre-order discount and bonuses on Switch

by squallsnake on January 7, 2020
Switch
8
0
SNK CORPORATION announced that fighting game fans can pre-purchase SAMURAI SHODOWN for the Nintendo Switch right now to receive a 10% discount and also the Neo Geo Pocket classic SAMURAI SHODOWN! 2 completely free of charge. Pre-orders for a physical copy will also include a controller skin featuring Haohmaru and Yashamaru. SAMURAI SHOWDOWN will be available on February 25 for Nintendo Switch in North America.

“SAMURAI SHOWDOWN’s upcoming release on the Nintendo Switch™ will mark the first time the series will be available on a Nintendo console in over 10 years,” says Yasuyuki Oda, Lead Producer of SAMURAI SHODOWN. “Fighting game fans will soon be able to pass a Joy-Con to an unsuspecting rival and unleash their fury anywhere around the world.”

This latest entry keeps in line with the weapon-based fighting mechanics that the franchise helped popularize in 1993, as signature features like the Rage Gauge and Lightning Blade will return alongside a robust roster of new and familiar fighters. In addition to everything included above, Hisame Shizumaru from SAMURAI SHODOWN III will be included as a free character.

SAMURAI SHODOWN for Nintendo Switch will launch on February 25 for $49.99 USD. Players who pre-order the physical version today can look forward to receiving both the port of SAMURAI SHODOWN! 2 (originally released on Neo Geo Pocket), and a bonus controller skin as well.

