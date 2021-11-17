Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space getting re-release in December

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Skunkape Games — a small indie team made up of former Telltale Games employees — will release their second Sam & Max remaster, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space, on December 8. The remaster will be available for PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox for $19.99.

You can check out our coverage of Sam & Max Save the World here.

Join the Freelance Police on a bizarre adventure from the North Pole to the Fountain of Youth, from outer space to Hell and back.

In this five-episode collection of interconnected cases, Sam & Max are back on the crime beat in a showdown with Santa Claus, a race to subdue a giant volcano, and a face-off with a Eurotrash vampire. And then things get even weirder.

Is paranoid shopkeeper Bosco on to something with his talk of a grand conspiracy? Is diner proprietress Stinky hiding the truth about what happened to her grandfather (also named Stinky)? Will flaky neighbor Sybil Pandemik ever find true love? Did someone say… BIRTHDAY?!

Hop into the DeSoto for a hilarious outing that looks and sounds better than ever thanks to gorgeous HD graphics, overhauled lighting and lip-sync, finessed cinematography, remastered audio, and eight all-new musical tracks featuring live jazz musicians.

Zombies will dance. Mariachis will sing. A giant battle robot will trash the streets. And when their friends’ lives are on the line, Sam and Max will risk their very souls to set things right.