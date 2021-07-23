Run’n gun Weapon Of Choice DX getting ready to launch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 23, 2021
Switch
7
0
WEapon of Choice 1
Contents

Indie game developer Mommy’s Best Games brings its imaginative twist on run ‘n’ gun games, Weapon of Choice DX, to Nintendo Switch with a Pre-order option.
Weapon of Choice DX is a traditional run and gun shooter but with many innovations. As per the genre, players run through elaborate levels shooting wild aliens, but now enhancements such as “Death-Brushing” and the Spider-Pack make for an original experience. Several of the gameplay changes cater to older gamers while still benefiting all players. The DX version improves on the award-winning XBLIG hit with difficulty rebalancing, hidden collectibles, a new widescreen layout, and uprezzed 4K art.

“Let’s just say if you love run ‘n’ gun games like I do, you’re probably… of a certain age. Which means your reflexes are getting slower, and your eyesight is getting worse.” remarks Nathan Fouts, lead designer, “But I’ve worked hard to address these issues with Weapon of Choice DX. The biggest addition is ‘Death-Brushing’, which gives players a slow-motion ability just as they almost die. As a gamer, after a hard day, this makes it much easier to plop down, shoot some aliens and have a blast. And if you’re looking for an old-school challenge you can still kick up the difficulty and play without the help!”

Fouts elaborated “If you’re experienced, you’ve probably played a lot of run ‘n’ guns. Weapon of Choice DX stays true to the formula but makes lots of exciting tweaks. There is no regular ‘life’ system, but instead, each of your three lives is a unique character with their own ‘weapon of choice’. And you can gain new ‘lives’ by rescuing new characters hidden throughout the game! There’s seven totally unique characters to control. Plus when you die, you can rocket back into battle, literally, with the Vengeance Missile! Experienced gamers will love the innovations, and new players will have plenty to enjoy as well.”

Pre-Order Now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One On September 2nd, Weapon of Choice DX will be available in the Americas and Europe on Playstation 5 and Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The Xbox One version will support a worldwide release.

News, Switch
Mommy's Best GamesNewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
