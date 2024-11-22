Run Tekila Run (XSX) Review

Published by Catness Game Studios, Run Tekila Run is a strange top-down action game. If you glance at a screenshot or watch the trailer, it might look somewhat like a Diablo clone but instead stands by itself almost entirely.

Everything about this game is so bizarre that it is difficult to tell if it is trying to be serious or instead aiming towards humor. Overall, the presentation was clearly made on a budget but that doesn’t necessarily mean it is low quality. On one hand, the gameplay is repetitive but the plot and approach is so odd that is straddles the line between must-play and WTF is happening.

If you look at the banner art for this lower costing downloadable title, you will notice a sheep being tormented by some zombie brute. As it turns out, you play as some goth girl with antlers who was having trouble sleeping so she decided to count sheep. Along the way, her sheep Tekila (pronounced like the type of booze that plays a major part of margaritas) runs off into a zombie/demon fill forest so you need to go chase him down and bring him back home safely; it is a weird narrative.

From a top-down perspective, the player must navigate large areas and defeat a certain number of monsters before a new path opens, almost like a Horde Mode-lite. Instead of swinging a melee weapon or using a gun, all attacks are position based. Meaning, the playable girl emits a circle barrier around her body and any enemy within this proximity takes damage. However, in order to release one of these barrier attacks, the player must first collect orbs randomly scattered throughout each area. These orbs are ammo and collecting certain colors can result in storing attacks. The thing is, all monsters mindlessly run towards the girl as if attracted by a magnet but no damage is taken as long as you keep moving. So the game wants you to run around like an idiot, have a dozen enemies chase you like the pied piper, then unleash one attacks to scorch them all in one blast. Like the plot and presentation, this form of combat is peculiar but serves its purpose.

It isn’t a long game but is easy to feel the repetition in the combat after clearing a few areas. Run around. Collect some orbs. Press the fire button to kill a bunch of brain dead zombies, unlock the next part of the stage, repeat. Cutscenes between areas link the plot through the use of sophisticated narration. For some reason, a voice formally and professionally declares the current state of affairs. Why is this narration so formally written about some girl having a fever dream about a sheep being chased by ghouls? Why are most sound effects coming from a slide whistle? Why is the sheep’s name spelled so strangely? Again, it isn’t bad just so unexpectedly out of left field. Nothing, yet everything, makes sense.

Run Tekila Run is such a strange experimental action game that comes recommended for being so unique and head scratching. Honestly, I am having a hard time determining my opinion on this game. I can clearly see the repetitive nature of the combat and low budget visuals, but I also appreciate how eccentric the entire experience is, which only grows in unnecessary complexity with the inclusion of a New Game+ mode. In my experience reviewing games for over 20 years tells me that I shouldn’t like this game… but for some reason, I do. I think mostly because of how odd everything is, held together by humorous narration that doesn’t fit the plot, vibe, or gameplay.

It is best to go into this game like I did – not knowing anything and just play it without expectations. With this mindset, the nuance and differentiation can be appreciated. But if you go into this thinking it some type of Diablo clone or twin-stick horde mode shooter, then you will be disappointed. It is undoubtedly weird, not great, but very much appreciated and will generate some giggling chuckles along the way.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

