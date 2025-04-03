Rogue-like Shmup Steredenn: Binary Stars coming to PS5 in April

Red Art Games announced that the PS5 version of rogue shmup Steredenn: Binary Stars will come out on PS5 digitally on April 25, 2025. Steredenn: Binary Stars is the award winning marriage of the classic shmup and modern rogue-like experiences developed by Pixelnest Studio.

In addition to its digital release, Steredenn: Binary Stars will also receive both ESRB and PEGI-rated physical PS5 versions on May 22. While the game’s Standard Edition will be available from multiple retailers at launch, two special editions can already be pre-ordered from Red Art Games’ official online store (PEGI-rated versions) and VGP (ESRB-rated versions).

The Steredenn: Binary Stars Deluxe Edition (500 PEGI-rated copies, RedArtGames.com exclusive) contains:

-A copy of the game

-An exclusive sleeve

-The game’s soundtrack on CD

-A double-sided poster

In North America, both Standard and Special Edition copies can be pre-ordered from Video Games Plus’ (VGP) official online store.