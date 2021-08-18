Roniu’s Tale is a new NES game getting physical release

Roniu’s Tale is a top-down puzzler with action elements by Megacat Studios. While levels are designed to have one or more paths, each step Roniu takes will cause the tiles to break as he passes and enemies to attack. With logic and magic at your side, it’s up to you to help Roniu locate the orbs and keys he needs to escape. Can you help him make his way out?
FEATURES
- 43 Levels of Dangerous Pathways
- Head Scratching Puzzles
- A Whirlwind of Enemies and Epic Bosses
- Jungle Ruins, Lava & Dungeon Pixel-Immersive Mechanics
- Intuitive & Precise Controls
