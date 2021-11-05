Robot Racer Break Arts II coming to PS4 in December

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

PLAYISM announced BREAK ARTS Ⅱ, a phenomenal battle racing title developed by Japanese indie developer Mercury Studio, is coming to PlayStation®4 as a digital download version on December 2nd.

BREAK ARTS Ⅱ is a Robot Customization battle racing game which was originally released in 2018 on PC, where players would customize their own robot to change their looks or abilities. The game has multiple modes such as Single player, Time Attack and Online Multiplayer races.

Customize your robot for “cyber battle racing” in a game that offers all the thrills of racing, battle, and customization.

Online, Offline, Time-Attack… which mode will you dominate?!

Assemble your robot from a range of parts―each with their own abilities―allowing for virtually unlimited possibilities in customization. Some robot parts can fold and unfold, come apart, and rotate, so you can build your dream machine any way you like!

The game has been further tuned in order to bring the best possible experience to Robot and Race game fans alike for the PlayStation®4. Some fans have found the customization and battle races so addictive they’ve racked up over a 1000 hours of playtime on PC!

■ PLAYISM Page: https://playism.com/game/break-arts-ii/

■ Developer: MercuryStudio

■ Publisher: PLAYISM

■ Genre: Battle Racing + Robot Customization

■ Platforms: PlayStation 4

■ Release Date: December 2nd, 2021

■ MSRP: $19.99 (tax incl.)

■ ESRB Rating: Everyone

■ Players: 1~6 players (Online multiplayer support) *Online multiplayer requires a PlayStation Plus subscription.

■ Supported Languages: English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese