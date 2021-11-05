Robot Racer Break Arts II coming to PS4 in December

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 5, 2021
Playstation 4
2
0
previous article
Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Switch) Review with stream
next article
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game coming to console soon
Break Arts II
Contents

PLAYISM announced BREAK ARTS Ⅱ, a phenomenal battle racing title developed by Japanese indie developer Mercury Studio, is coming to PlayStation®4 as a digital download version on December 2nd.

BREAK ARTS Ⅱ is a Robot Customization battle racing game which was originally released in 2018 on PC, where players would customize their own robot to change their looks or abilities. The game has multiple modes such as Single player, Time Attack and Online Multiplayer races.

Customize your robot for “cyber battle racing” in a game that offers all the thrills of racing, battle, and customization.
Online, Offline, Time-Attack… which mode will you dominate?!

Assemble your robot from a range of parts―each with their own abilities―allowing for virtually unlimited possibilities in customization. Some robot parts can fold and unfold, come apart, and rotate, so you can build your dream machine any way you like!

The game has been further tuned in order to bring the best possible experience to Robot and Race game fans alike for the PlayStation®4. Some fans have found the customization and battle races so addictive they’ve racked up over a 1000 hours of playtime on PC!

■ PLAYISM Page: https://playism.com/game/break-arts-ii/
■ Developer: MercuryStudio
■ Publisher: PLAYISM
■ Genre: Battle Racing + Robot Customization
■ Platforms: PlayStation 4
■ Release Date: December 2nd, 2021
■ MSRP: $19.99 (tax incl.)
■ ESRB Rating: Everyone
■ Players: 1~6 players (Online multiplayer support) *Online multiplayer requires a PlayStation Plus subscription.
■ Supported Languages: English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, News, Playstation 4, Racing
NewsPS4Racing
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Switch) Review with stream
5.5
4
 
Enchanted Path (Switch) Review
4.0
 
UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)
9.0
Platforms
 
Giants Uprising
MyGamer Visual Cast – Giants Uprising (PC)
 
Make Your Kingdom
Make Your Kingdom is a new city builder – join the playtest here
 
UnMetal
UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)
 
World War II Underground 01 press material
World War II: Underground is a newly announced stealth action game
 
Undungeon
Action-RPG Undungeon launching this November on PC and Xbox
View All
Latest News
      
 
DEEER Simulator Your Average Everyday Deer Game

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game coming to console soon

by SquallSnake on November 5, 2021
PLAYISM announced that the currently in-development title by Gibier Games, DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game will be available for digital download pre-order on the Nintendo Switch eShop from November 6th. You will be able to pre-order the [...]
3
 
Break Arts II

Robot Racer Break Arts II coming to PS4 in December

by SquallSnake on November 5, 2021
PLAYISM announced BREAK ARTS Ⅱ, a phenomenal battle racing title developed by Japanese indie developer Mercury Studio, is coming to PlayStation®4 as a digital download version on December 2nd. BREAK ARTS Ⅱ is a Robot Customization battle racing game which [...]
2
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums