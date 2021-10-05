RedDeerGames can turn your Switch into a clock

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

RedDeer.games introduce the world’s only AAA Clock – a genuinely new quality watch for the Nintendo Switch console! This is without a doubt the best flip clock ever made.



It will be available on October 7 in Japan, Korea and Hong Kong, and October 8 in North America, Europe and Australia.



Enjoy the new and reliable AAA Clock in your flat, on the terrace, or in the lobby – AAA Clock is your personal timepiece wherever you are.

FIRST APP FOR NINTENDO SWITCH OLED

AAA Clock features a simple, foolproof design. This innovative app can be used as a stylish desk accent color, but it also doubles as a useful reminder to set the alarm when you get off work.

GREAT RETRO GAME

AAA Clock is packed with a cool retro game, which you can play whenever you get bored. Grab your console, settle down on the couch, play a great game, and chill out!

FULL CUSTOMIZATION

AAA Clock offers full customization. You can turn on any color or enable color-sensing mode for your joy-cons. AAA Clock will be available for 1.99 $ / € at the launch (limited time offer), and later for the regular price of 9.99 $ / €.

KEY FEATURES:

Super production quality while incorporating classic clock mechanics

A premium product for the demanding users

HD Clock with full support for OLED technology

The retro game included! Just play and relax

Supported languages: Japanese, English, French, German, Spanish, Korean, Portuguese.

RedDeer.games officially confirmed that the company is working on a sequel.