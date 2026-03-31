R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos coming to consoles in June 2026

NIS America announced that R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, the ultimate turn-based sci-fi strategy collection, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on June 18, 2026.

Outsmart and outgun your opponent in R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos! This two-game combination of the classic R-Type Tactics titles arrives on modern consoles for the first time, equipped with an armada of unique units to deploy across dozens of levels. Multiple campaigns allow you to take on the Bydo Empire or even play as them yourself. Their fates are up to you!

About R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos

As the Bydo continue to eliminate humanity, you must outsmart and outmaneuver them if the Space Corps has any hope of victory. That is, until you find yourself fighting alongside the very forces you were tasked with destroying…

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos turns tactical, turn-based strategy gameplay on its side for a one-of-a-kind R-Type experience! This two-game collection blasts its way onto Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with R-Type Tactics II also making its debut in the West for the first time! Deploy your forces across multiple campaigns, playing as both the Space Corps and the Bydo. With hundreds of ships and levels to choose from between both games, along with branching missions and a brand-new post-game story, R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is packed with out-of-this-world content!

Features:

-New Frontiers: Along with the debut of R-Type Tactics II in the West, both this title and R-Type Tactics I make their way from the PSP to modern consoles for the first time!

-Whose Side Are You On?: Multiple campaigns for each faction, as well as branching storylines in R-Type Tactics II, allow for a unique gameplay experience across both titles while fleshing out the world of R-Type and the origins of the sinister Bydo Empire.

-Explore the COSMOS: A brand-new set of missions following the end of Tactics II gives you even more content than ever before!

The R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos Limited Edition bundle for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 is currently available for pre-order for $79.99 through the NIS America Online Store. This limited edition bundle features R-Type® Tactics I • II Cosmos Deluxe Edition, 2-disc Soundtrack, Conceptual Art Card Set, Rwf-9A ARROW HEAD Acrylic Stand, Bwf-1Dα BYDO SYSTEM α Acrylic Stand, and a Collector’s Box. The Limited Edition and Deluxe Editions for Xbox Series X|S have been canceled.