R-Type Final 2 announced for Spring 2021 – trailer here

R-Type Final 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2021 for North America, Europe, and Oceania!
This title unites the action of the original games with modernized visuals and gameplay features, making this a must-have title for new and old shoot-’em-up fans alike.
squallsnake
