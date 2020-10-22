R-Type Final 2 announced for Spring 2021 – trailer here

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

R-Type Final 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2021 for North America, Europe, and Oceania!

This title unites the action of the original games with modernized visuals and gameplay features, making this a must-have title for new and old shoot-’em-up fans alike.