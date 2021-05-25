Quirky 2D platformer Snake Man’s Adventure will slither onto Steam in early June

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Independent developer DosoSoft announced that Snake Man’s Adventure will make its Steam debut on June 8th, available for 14.99USD / €12.49 / £11.39. Snake Man’s Adventure is a colorful mix of offbeat comedy, an oddball cast of characters and easy to pick up and play mechanics packaged into a humble 2D platformer inspired by 90s retro platformers.

A wouldbe hero if only people would take him seriously, Snake-Man is on a mission to prove his super skills by saving the planet Earth from an invasion of Grandiots. Setting off on a quest for greatness, Snake-Man teams up with the Professor, Sophia and her dog, “Doggo”, and Liam to save humans from intergalactic catastrophe. Travel through photo-based, layered nature environments on a colorful adventure, collecting items, power ups and achievements along the way. With an outlandish story filled with laughs, Snake Man’s Adventure pays tribute to classic platformers while not taking itself too seriously and keeping it fun and simple for a younger audience.