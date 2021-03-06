Puzzle platformer Antonball Deluxe now available on Steam with extra features

by SquallSnake on March 6, 2021
PC
8
0
Contents

Developer Summitsphere and Publisher Proponent Games announced that puzzle platformer Antonball Deluxe is now live on Steam! Featuring three games in one, a dazzling retro aesthetic, and some of the tightest platforming ever seen in a game of its type, Antonball Deluxe is a high-octane smorgasbord of brickbreaking, molemashing, ballbusting action. For a limited time, fans of wild retro inspired mayhem can purchase the PC title for a special launch week price of $15.99 before it returns to its regular price of $19.99 USD. 

The first game in the collection, Antonball Arcade, follows the misadventures of Anton Ball as he stumbles into the Boiler City sewer system after a hard night on the town and must make his way home. One problem: there’s thousands of bricks blocking his way across five distinct worlds. The solution: Using his trusty Antonball to jump, backflip, and clutch every last brick into dust!

The second game in the set, Punch Ball Antonball, stars Anton’s co-worker, Annie Bell, as she vies to win the Punch Ball Championship and its grand prize: a lifetime supply of Ballble Tea. Armed with nothing but her Punch Ball, Annie must clear five worlds teeming with vicious ballbusting moles, oozing snails, and sentient baseball mitts. 

The third game, VS. Antonball, is a multiplayer exclusive, turning Antonball Arcade into a high-octane competitive brickbreaking and ballbusting showdown across nine different unlockable stages. Two teams compete to destroy the other’s brick wall first as power-ups, obstacles and foes rain chaos down on up to 4 players.

News
Latest News
      
 

Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
