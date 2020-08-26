Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 coming December 2020 to current and new gen consoles

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Come December 8, get ready to pop and drop once again in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on Nintendo Switch and the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 4, with the PlayStation 5 version coming Holiday 2020!

Stack, chain, and combo your way to victory in the ultimate matching of two puzzle game legends! Pre-order now and get ready to traverse dimensions and experience brand new worlds in time for the holidays, with the PC release fast-dropping onto Steam in early 2021.

In Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, players will experience a brand-new hilarious story filled with an eclectic cast of characters in Adventure mode and develop new strategies for play utilizing special item cards in Skill Battle. Read on for more!

Boost your strategy and power your team in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2‘s brand-new Skill Battle mode with this pack of eight in-game rare Item Cards–including three special cards featuring items from the Sonic the Hedgehog series! This pack is exclusive to the Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Launch Edition.

Perfectly blending the complementary gameplay of Puyo Puyo™, one of Japan’s most enduring and popular game brands, and Tetris®, one of the most well-known video game franchises in the world, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 provides a unique crossover experience with addictive puzzle challenges, loads of content, and overflowing charm for players of all ages. Expanding on the addictive gameplay of its predecessor, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is packed with fun, new modes where players can precisely pop Puyos and tactically rotate and clear Tetriminos solo or with friends, offline and online!

News Ways to Play and Memorable Modes Return: