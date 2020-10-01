Powertris mixes Tetris with Pipe Mania – available on Switch now

by squallsnake on October 1, 2020
Switch
Watch the pipes fall and make quick decisions on how to place them to make the ultimate plumbing mechanism. Pay attention to whether both sides of the system are connected with the sockets on the edges of the screen and use power-ups to aid you in the process. Buy Powertris now to get it 20% off, or even 50% cheaper if you’re the owner of other No Gravity Games’ titles!

to get this title 20% cheaper. If you’re the owner of one of the following games: Alder’s Blood, Creepy Tale, Star Horizon, Strike Force Kitty, Nonograms Prophecy, Make War, Ego Protocol: Remastered, Pirates: All Aboard!, Dream Alone, Exorder, Rawr-Off, Pool Pro GOLD, KIDS: Farm Coloring, Connection Haunted, Drag Racing Rivals you can get Powertris 50% off. This offer is tied to the game release ONLY.

What is Powertris? Think of Tetris-like gameplay but with an additional twist that makes it a bit more challenging.

Simultaneously combine falling blocks AND make a circuit from one socket to another. You’ve got to think fast, watch out for obstacles and cautiously choose where to put your special blocks.

Simple, easy to learn gameplay charged with colorful graphics and upbeat music to match the energy.
Charge your batteries and give in to the impulse!

Powertris main features:

  • Endless and highly addictive gameplay.
  • Explosive surprises – a tiny dose of unexpected for additional fun!
  • Scoreboard – reach the top and flex your skills.
  • Energetic music for extra motivation.
  • High voltage!
