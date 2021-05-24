Pocket Operators are basically calculators but for chiptunes – see (hear) here

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Have you seen (or heard) a Pocket Operator? They are becoming quite popular among users and fans can’t seem to get enough. No, this post isn’t sponsored by Pocket Operators in any way, we just think they are pretty cool.

Instead of solving math problems, Pocket Operators are basically calculators that can compose music and sound effects in the classic 8-bit NES style. There are numerous types, like the Capcom series featuring Mega Man and Street Fighter, but all feature a similar layout and overall function.

Starting at $49, the introductory price is low enough for any casual consumer to experiment. Even if you don’t have a background in music, Pocket Operators are simple enough that anyone can create a tune just by pressing a few buttons.

Curious? Here is Metroid‘s Brinstar theme using the Mega Man PO:

And here is Blaster Master’s (NES) opening musical theme:

What do you think? Will you pick one up? What classic gaming tunes would you want to hear recreated in the Pocket Operator style? Let me know @ZackGaz.