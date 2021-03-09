Pile Up! Box on Box is coming for PC in March, consoles this summer

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

German Publisher HandyGames and French Studio Seed by Seed are unboxing the release date for their family-friendly couch-coop 3D platformer!

Pile Up! Box by Box will take you on a trip to cardboard world, where you help the Boxlings to solve fun environmental puzzles alone or co-op with up to four players!

Pile Up! Box by Box is coming to PC on March 18th, 2021. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch coming in summer 2021! Price is $14.99.

About Pile Up! Box by Box:



Coordinate with your friends or rely on your own creativity to navigate cardboard worlds full of uniquely joyful levels. Unfold mysteries, solve puzzles, and quests as a team, visit the friendly citizens of sunbaked islands, amber forests, and magical caves. Or maybe just kick-back and challenge your friends in action-packed rounds of Boxball, Pile of Dunk, or Tic Pile Toe?

Features: