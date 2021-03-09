Pile Up! Box on Box is coming for PC in March, consoles this summer

German Publisher HandyGames and French Studio Seed by Seed are unboxing the release date for their family-friendly couch-coop 3D platformer!
Pile Up! Box by Box will take you on a trip to cardboard world, where you help the Boxlings to solve fun environmental puzzles alone or co-op with up to four players!
Pile Up! Box by Box is coming to PC on March 18th, 2021. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch coming in summer 2021! Price is $14.99.
About Pile Up! Box by Box:
Coordinate with your friends or rely on your own creativity to navigate cardboard worlds full of uniquely joyful levels. Unfold mysteries, solve puzzles, and quests as a team, visit the friendly citizens of sunbaked islands, amber forests, and magical caves. Or maybe just kick-back and challenge your friends in action-packed rounds of Boxball, Pile of Dunk, or Tic Pile Toe?
Features:
- GO ON AN ADVENTURE: Explore colorful cardboard worlds in this cute 3D platformer. Find your way through countless levels, uncover mysteries and bring joy to the cardboard inhabitants of these places.
- LOCAL MULTIPLAYER: Play with your friends with up to 4 players! Drop-in and out at any time with dynamic challenge rescaling. Remote play via Steam is possible.
- A GAME FOR EVERYONE: Anybody can play Pile Up! Box by Box The chill-paced game has simple controls, no punishment for failure, and no time pressure. And remember that teammates can always help each other!
- TEAMWORK: Cooperate to progress! It’s all about communication and organization. Share the tasks, synchronize your moves and carry each other to overcome the challenges.
- MINIGAME FRENZY: Face your friends in frantic minigames and lead hilariously chaotic battles. For party game lovers!
- CREATIVITY IS KEY: Think outside the box and solve the puzzles your own way. There is no unique solution, creativity is the key! The sky is the limit! Build stairs and structures with the boxes you collected.
- OPTIMIZE YOUR STRATEGIES: Unlock the timer mode and test your skills at piling up boxes. Find the best strategy and the quickest way to progress through the worlds