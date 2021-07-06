Paradox Error (Xbox One) Review with stream

by SquallSnake on July 6, 2021
Positives

Meta experience is humorous and interesting
A simple, approachable platformer with unique twists
Only costs $5

Negatives

There are more hazards (pits, spikes) than enemies
An occasional cheap or overly difficulty section can cause more deaths than needed

Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

A side scrolling platformer that intentionally glitches offers some comical and entertaining fourth wall breaking experiences.

8.0
Full Review

A self-aware and fourth wall breaking side scrolling platformer, Paradox Error by EastAsiaSoft is a minimalistic meta experience.  Not as difficult as Meat Boy but way weirder than Mario, this platformer is a low-cost, enjoyable experience if you are looking for something different.

Essentially playing as a stick figure in a black and white world, the ultimate goal is to reach the end of the stage. Level one might be straight forward enough, built around simple jumps designed to get the player accustomed to the height and speed of the character, but the game hits its stride by the next stage. Here, players need to use parts of the UI to see the end. Just watch my stream below.

Eventually, the game will intentionally glitch itself and hazards/enemies, outside of pits, will make an appearance. Seeing what comes next is part of the experience and don’t want to ruin it here. Just know to expect the unexpected. Most stages are built around trial and error gameplay but the challenge is tough but fair. If you watch my entire stream, you will notice that I have the tenacity to complete the stage even dying several times in a row. My mild frustration was overcome with entertainment and the need to see what comes next thanks to the added quirkiness.

Perhaps the best part of Paradox Error comes from its price. Only costing $5, there is easily enough here worthy of a recommendation, especially since many Achievements are easily obtainable and carry larger point values.

Also available on PS4 and Switch.

Looking For More Glitches?: try the last gen version of Cyberpunk without patches  

Also Try: Metal Arms: Glitch In the System (Gamecube)  

Wait For It: Axiom Verge 2

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

